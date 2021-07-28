Gen Z Is Obsessing Over Adam Driver As A Centaur — Why They Find Him So Weirdly Attractive

As you all might have seen, Burberry just released a new ad campaign for their new men's fragrance, "Burberry Hero" featuring Gen Z's hero, "the big handsome man," Adam Driver.

Driver, 37, surely quenches our thirst in this ad where he seems to transform into a sexy centaur while also swimming in the ocean, riding on top of a horse tugging its hair, and showcasing his giant arm vein.

Fans lost it after seeing the ad pictures of Driver shirtless on top of a horse. But this obsession with Driver, arguably best known for his role as Kylo Ren, is nothing new, especially not amongst Gen Z.

So what is it about the unconventional heartthrob that has fans obsessed?

Why are Gen Z girls and women attracted to Adam Driver?

From his looks to his real-life personality to his diverse characters and even his fascinating back story, there's plenty to love about Driver.

And Burberry seems to think so too.

Gen Z is lusting over Adam Driver's new Burberry ad.

Who knew seeing Adam Driver as a centaur was what we were missing?

Well, it appears Riccardo Tisci, the chief creative officer of Burberry Group, was well aware.

Adam Driver’s Burberry hero commercial but to the tune of I need a hero pic.twitter.com/elBJlP2BpM — Josie (@adamdriversputa) July 27, 2021

When interviewed about the choice of making Adam Driver the new face of the Burberry's fragrance, Tisci said, "I am so thrilled to have worked with the amazing Adam Driver to embody Burberry Hero for the house. He has this incredible depth in articulating what masculinity means today–how strength can be subtle, and emotions can empower."

“I am so thrilled to have worked with the amazing Adam Driver to embody Burberry Hero for the house. He has this incredible depth in articulating what masculinity means today–how strength can be subtle, and emotions can empower.” -Creative Dir. Riccardo Tisci

Adam Driver in HQ pic.twitter.com/qNjbUCsZ5G — The Adam Driver Files (@AdamDriverFiles) July 28, 2021

And Tisci is not wrong.

Even though we all love to joke about Adam Driver, there are more reasons why we find him attractive other than him simply being hot.

Adam Driver is unconventional.

To start, the main reason why Adam Driver is attractive is well, we don't know why he just is.

However, one theory is that he portrays an emotionally available yet strong man, and that could be due to the fact that "Adam Driver was written by a woman."

adam driver was written by a woman — KK (@patersonsbaby) July 25, 2021

This implies, at least in part, that Driver doesn't seem to possess the toxic masculinity we're accustomed too from men.

Instead, his entire being emulates the kind of man women actually want, rather than the kind man men think we want.

Last night my husband & I had a lengthy discussion on why Adam Driver is hot (y’know, as you do) and his theory really stood out to me:



"Women are attracted to him because he portrays men who are very *emotionally available*, as well as strong" pic.twitter.com/QQmT29QQDV — petcake (@petcake1) September 23, 2020

Adam Driver is attractive because he is so talented.

Driver is able to bring so much into the roles he plays, and it's also something about his voice that draws you in.

As explained by Steven Soderbergh, "His physicality, his speech rhythms were all unexpected and yet totally organic. You didn’t feel like he was putting on a show or that it was mannered. He just seemed to be from another universe."

What's even more impressive is that he was actually able to get into Juilliard by auditioning with the opening lines from a contemporary monologue he’d found at a Barnes& & Noble called “Richard III,” and singing “Happy Birthday to You” for the musical selection, all because he "radiated something genuine."

Driver is attractive because he's not like other male actors in Hollywood.

Driver is different from all the other muscle men, hunks, and gents that dominate Hollywood actors. He's not what we're used to — and bored of.

Driver never fits into a mold, that's why he's able to play so many different characters, like the creepy and pervy Adam Sackler in "Girls" to the dark and angry Kylo Ren in "Star Wars," and the sweet but sensitive Charlie Barber in "Marriage story."

Adam Driver is also attractive because he served our country.

Something else that's impressive about Driver is that he was in the Marines and trained as a mortarman.

He also started a nonprofit organization called Arts in the Armed Forces, which aims to “honor, educate, inspire, and entertain” military members and their families through the arts.

Overall, Adam Driver seems like a genuine man, a good father, and a great and loving husband to longtime wife (and college girlfriend), Joanne Tucker, and that's attractive in every woman's eyes.

Also, he somehow made us all into centaurs? What else do you need to hear?

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers pop culture, love and relationships, and self-care.