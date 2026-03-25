Kylie Jenner’s Former Assistant Shares The Task She Was Asked To Do That Made Her Realize She Had To Quit

Kylie Jenner's former assistant, influencer Victoria Villarroel, finally opened up about why she decided she had to quit working for the star, and proved there was no bad blood between them in the process.

On the March 18 episode of her podcast "Better Half with Stas and Vic," Villarroel shared her life story, from her childhood in Venezuela to her time spent with the famous Jenner family. She explained that she and Jenner became friends while they worked together professionally, and that friendship continues to this day.

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Villarroel revealed the task Kylie Jenner asked her to do that made her realize it was time to quit.

On her podcast, Villarroel explained that she knew it was time to move on when Jenner asked her to grab her laptop, and she simply didn't want to.

"She was like, 'Oof, Vic, I need my laptop, and it's upstairs.' And I was like, 'Oof, who's gonna get that? ... I don't want to get your laptop.'"

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That moment told Villarroel a lot. "And I was like, 'I know, it's time,'" she said, insisting that Jenner was "amazing" and "understanding," and gave her her full support when she quit.

She added that the fact that she didn't want to get Jenner's laptop for her had nothing to do with any kind of animosity between the two. Instead, it was a sign of how close they were. "Me and Kylie, obviously, we had a working relationship," she explained. "But you can't not get so close to a person that you see every single day, and you know everything about, and you're with them at all times, good or bad."

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News first broke that Villarroel quit her job as an assistant in early 2020.

A source close to the Kardashian-Jenners revealed that Villarroel had quit working for Jenner to do things her own way, and that the decision didn't cause a rift between them at all.

“Victoria wants to be an influencer in her own right and is focusing on that now,” the insider said. “Kylie and Victoria are still friends and close. Kylie doesn’t have any bad feelings about Victoria going off to do her own thing and is supportive.”

Villarroel took to Instagram around the same time to explain her version of events. In an Instagram Story, she said that while it's true that she quit, it actually happened a year before, and nothing changed between her and Jenner since then.

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@kyliejenner | Instagram

"This story is false. I worked with Kylie for five years and she became one of my best friends. We both decided it was time to grow without each other professionally about a year ago!" Villarroel said. "She's still one of my best friends and our relationship has only gotten stronger. Now let's focus our time and energy on other things! A lot is happening in the world right now."

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Villarroel's rise from assistant to influencer was impressive.

She currently has 2 million Instagram followers, and she's certainly become a public figure in her own right after being featured pretty regularly on Jenner's solo show "Life of Kylie." Villarroel frequently collaborates with brands and shows off her professional modeling photos on Instagram, as well as shares her traveling adventures with her followers.

Before life got quite so glamorous, People Magazine reported that Villarroel was first connected to the Jenner family through her work as an unpaid intern for Kris Jenner's Jenner Communications company. Later, she worked with Kylie as a house manager, a personal assistant, and finally an executive assistant before she left her post.

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During the five years Jenner and Villarroel worked together, Villarroel appeared frequently in Jenner's social media posts and in videos on Jenner's app. Even after she struck out on her own, the two still shared photos of each other hanging out, proving that what Villarroel said about the two of them still being close was absolutely right.

Although fame can be fickle and many celebrity friendships haven't lasted long, Villarroel and Jenner are proof that you can have a solid friendship, even when you're in the spotlight. Villarroel has long surpassed the role of assistant, but it seems like she and Jenner remain close, which serves as a testament to just how strong their friendship is.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.