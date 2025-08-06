Plastic Surgeon Shares An Important Warning About Kim Kardashian's Sold-Out Jaw Bra

Kim Kardashian has recently launched a new product within her SKIMS shape-wear brand that has caused a stir online. The odd-looking face wrap quickly sold out, promising that overnight use would help create a sculpted jawline. While fans were quick to order, experts weren't exactly sold on the device.

According to plastic surgeon Dr. Faryan Jalalabadi, Kardashian's new Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, which she described as being a "must-have addition to your nightly routine," might cause more problems than it will solve. Jalalabadi warned anyone thinking of buying the SKIMS face wrap for themselves that they might not necessarily even need it unless they recently had plastic surgery.

A plastic surgeon warned that Kim Kardashian's sold-out jaw bra was only useful to recent facelift patients.

"Shout out to SKIMS for giving my post-op patients another jaw bra alternative to try," Jalalabadi began in his video. "It looks very comfortable. However, if you have not undergone a facelift, necklift, or neck lipo in the last two weeks, there is no reason for you to wrap your face and neck."

He explained that for anyone who hasn't had a recent cosmetic procedure, the SKIMS face wrap could cause facial swelling, including eye puffiness, because the wrap compresses the "outflow track of your lymphatics" in your face. He insisted that people shouldn't even try to use it at all if that's not the results they're looking for.

The SKIMS product, which is advertised as the brand's first-ever face product, is marketed as offering strong support along a person's jaw and includes a velcro closure for easy wear. It's made from the brand's same infamous sculpting fabric and even contains collagen yarns. The product is currently sold out on the SKIMS website, meaning people are definitely curious to see if there are any effects, both good and bad.

The jawline of your dreams is not attainable without medical intervention.

As with all things beauty, you can't go from point A to point B by lathering lotions on your problem areas. Convincing marketing might have you believing otherwise, however. The fact is, you will never achieve Kim's jaw without medical intervention. She certainly didn't.

Despite the state of the economy, women, especially, are spending big when it comes to their appearance. Globally, the overall beauty industry revenue is expected to surpass $677 billion in 2025 alone. Basically, we are willing to spend the little money we have to look our best, and there's nothing wrong with that!

What is wrong, however, is profiting from false promises. You cannot achieve the results of plastic surgery without having plastic surgery. You cannot plump your lips without filler. You cannot tighten or change the shape of your jaw or face without fillers or surgery, or a mix of both.

It's a hard pill to swallow, but celebrity beauty is a different reality than the rest of us live in. Most of us can barely find time to exercise with regularity, and yet we compare our bodies to women whose literal job it is to work out with professional trainers for hours a day and eat specially curated meals cooked by trained nutritionists. We compare ourselves to women who aren't just putting night cream on and sleeping on a silk pillowcase. They are getting expensive dermatological treatments. They are regularly getting Botox and filler. They have access to procedures and doctors that are definitely not covered by insurance.

These things aren't bad as long as we acknowledge that we can't compete, and we can't compare. Wearing a face bra isn't going to make you wake up and look like Kim. You're better off getting a good night's sleep because you are comfortable.

Other doctors confirmed that the SKIMS face wrap isn't for the 'average person.'

In an interview with Newsweek, Ari Hoschander, a board-certified facial plastic surgeon based in New York, pointed out that such a product is usually used in a medical context, similar to what Jalalabadi explained in his TikTok video. He insisted that the product wouldn't necessarily work for people who have not had work done recently.

"For the average person, the most this product might do is provide a temporary feeling of lift or contour while it's being worn," Hoschander told the publication. "That effect will undoubtedly go away once you take the wrap off, like taking off tight shapewear at the end of a night out."

He explained that there's zero evidence that this garment will even be able to sculpt a person's jawline or "deliver any lasting cosmetic benefit." Instead, Hoschander encouraged people to just use tried-and-true methods, like retinol, if they desired any type of firming in their face.

The Kardashians are all beautiful women. Who wouldn't want to look that good? It's always important to remember, however, that their looks are their livelihood. They do not look the way they do without work, and none of them achieved a "snatched" jawline by simply wearing a face bra.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.