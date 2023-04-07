Former 'The Ellen Show' Star Sophia Grace Hasn't Revealed Her Baby's Dad & Fans Think It's Because He's A Convicted Criminal

11 years ago, in October 2011, Sophia Grace Brownlee and her cousin, Rosie McClelland, went on the Ellen Degeneres Show after their video cover of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” went viral — they were 8 and 5 years old back then.

Some 11 years later, Sophia Grace and Rosie returned to the Ellen Degeneres Show to talk about their lives since their last appearance and perform “Super Bass” again.

A few months later, on October 22, 2022, 19-year-old Sophia Grace would be expecting her first child and announcing her pregnancy on her YouTube Channel, but one thing was missing from the story, who was the baby's father?

Who is Sophia Grace’s baby’s dad?

Sophia Grace hasn’t specified who her baby’s father is. Still, some superfans online think her boyfriend's name is Jordan Reilly and believe they have not only figured out who it is, but why she hasn’t revealed who he is to her 3.51 million subscribers on YouTube.

Sophia Grace told E! News she doesn't plan to discuss her baby's father publicly because she wanted something “to keep to myself” since she’s always been in the spotlight.

Sophie Grace's boyfriend and baby's father is allegedly Jordan Reilly, a British man involved in several criminal allegations.

Sophie Grace has not posted about Reilly or publicly named her child's father but several social media posts link the two.

A 2022 report names Reilly as a man facing trial on drug charges in Sophia Grace's hometown of Harlow, England. Reilly was charged on two separate occasions in 2019 and 2020 with supplying cocaine and cannabis.

Fans have also linked Reilly to a 2016 incident in which a minor was sentenced to three years in prison for the manslaughter of a Polish man. The then-15-year-old, who was not named for legal reasons, punched Arkadiusz Jozwik in the back of the head during a row in Harlow, Essex.

No reports have linked Reilly to this crime but fans believe the timelines match up.

Fans connected Jordan Reilly to Sophia Grace through his public Facebook account.

A Facebook account suspected to belong to Reilly posted an ultrasound photo n October 24, 2022, to announce that he would soon become a father, captioning the picture “I didn’t get to put this up first, but I love you unreal amounts and I cannot wait until ur here to express the love I have for you.”

The post came just two days after Sophia Grace’s YouTube video announcing her pregnancy.

“Congratulations! He’s going to be the reason you push through everything!” wrote a woman named Lauren Russell. “You and Sophia will smash being parents I can't wait for your lil boy to meet my boys!”

On March 5, 2023, Sophia Grace posted a photo of a baby holding her finger to announce that she had given birth to her baby boy, along with the caption “26.02.23,” confirming he was born on the 26th of February.

On the 27th of February, Reilly updated his profile picture to announce the arrival of his newborn son, where someone commented “Oh wow such a lovely photo of father and son, sending lots of love to you & Sophia.”

Even if this is a wild coincidence and these two aren’t linked in any way, congratulations to the two of them for entering parenthood!

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.