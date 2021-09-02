16-Year-Old Honey Boo Boo Has Been ‘Secretly Dating’ A 20-Year-Old College Student

We all know her as the little girl with the biggest personality on reality TV. But Alana Thompson —Honey Boo Boo — has grown up a bit, literally and metaphorically.

The “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” recently revealed that she has a boyfriend.

In fact, Thompson says she been been secretly dating someone for a good period of time now. Le gasp!

So who is this mystery man? Here’s everything you need to know about Alana Thompson’s boyfriend, Dralin Carswell.

Who is Honey Boo Boo's boyfriend, Dralin Carswell?

Carswell college student from Georgia who seems, well, pretty ordinary in comparison to his reality TV star girlfriend.

How old is Dralin Carswell?

Carswell is 20 years old. His age is actually something that has the internet in a fiery debate.

Thompson, though no longer a little girl, is still a minor at age 16 which she just turned on August 28.

Many people are saying the relationship is inappropriate due to her age, but others say it’s only a four-year gap.

However, the state of Georgia — where the two live — has the consent age set at 16.

How did Dralin Carswell and Alana Thompson meet?

The couple has been keeping their relationship very private so we are not sure how the two officially met, but they are from the same hometown of McIntyre, GA.

Thompson also told Teen Vogue that Carswell is probably her only friend since she has issues trusting people.

How long have Dralin Carswell and Alana Thompson been dating?

According to The Sun, the two love birds have been dating for six months.

They quietly made their relationship public in March when Carswell updated his status to “In a relationship” on his Facebook page.

Simultaneously, Thompson posted a picture of the two together on her personal account. Carswell called Thompson his “bae” in the comments section of the photo with a heart emoji.

What does Dralin Carswell like to do?

Taking a scroll down Carswell’s Facebook page you can point out a lot of things he likes.

For one, He is a huge car fanatic. On his page, you see different sorts of cars, engines, and auto parts. An inside source also revealed that he has a Camaro and that it’s “like his baby”. He reportedly even lets Thompson drive it!

Carswell is a complete sneakerhead, posting several pictures of sneakers he wants or owns. Like all 20-year olds, Carswell enjoys hanging out and having a good time with his friends and family.

Does the family approve of Dralin Carswell and Alana Thompson's relationship?

For the most part, yes. Not one family member has spoken out against the two dating. Her sisters reportedly adore the guy and approve of their sister’s new boo. The inside source said, “Dralin and Alana are attached at the hip and hang out together all the time.”

The source also said, “He was quiet at first, but he’s like one of the family now. He’s just as fun and crazy as the rest of them.”

As for Mama June, it’s unclear on her feelings. Thompson’s sisters all linked up with Carswell’s social media, but her mother Mama June has no social media connection with him.

Deauna Nunes is an assistant editor who covers pop culture, love and relationships, lifestyle, and news & entertainment for YourTango. She's been published by Emerson College's literary magazine Generic. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.