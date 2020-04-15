Who Is Jennifer Lamb? Everything To Know About Honey Boo Boo's Stepmom

She's Honey Boo Boo's stepmom.

Well, Mama June Shannon's baby daddy, Sugar Bear, sure has a type! His wife, Jennifer Lamb bears a significant resemblance to Mama June.

Now that Mama June has gone From Not To Hot, is Jennifer Lamb going to follow in her footsteps? How does Sugar Bear feel about that? It seems he likes his ladies on the larger side.

And it doesn't help that Shannon and Lamb have had an ongoing feud with Lamb's latest shot being that she'd make a better mom to Shannon's daughter, Honey Boo Boo, than Shannon herself would. Yikes.

Who is Jennifer Lamb, Honey Boo Boo's stepmom?

Here are a few things to know about Sugar Bear's wife.

She's undergone weight loss surgery like Shannon.

Jennifer Lamb has followed Mama June's example and had weight loss surgery to shed some of her excess pounds. Lamb opted for the gastric sleeve surgery.

Her weight loss journey has been chronicled on WeTV's From Not To Hot and on Mama June: Family Crisis, which just premiered this March. “It’s a process but I’m going to keep trying to transform myself into a healthier person,” she said in a preview for the show.

Shannon had lap band surgery when she opted to lose weight through surgical intervention. She lost around 300 pounds. Following her surgery, she gained about 50 pounds back. Lamb was originally 472 pounds and is now down to 212 pounds.

She's been married to Sugar Bear for a few years.

Lamb got engaged to Sugar Bear in October 2016. She is a resident of Georgia and works for Pepsi. She married Sugar Bear in a casual backyard ceremony in March 2017.

Honey Boo Boo walked her dad down the aisle and they lit a candle together. Lamb's son Joseph walked her down the aisle and they also lit a candle together.

She was experiencing health problems before the surgery.

Prior to undergoing the gastric band surgery, Lamb tipped the scales at 472 pounds.

During an episode of From Not To Hot in 2017, Lamb said: “Lately I’ve been having these chest pains, being dizzy and just not feeling right. There’s no need to tell Mike until I find out what’s going on for myself. With the dizziness and the chest pain going on, I’m starting to worry that something is seriously wrong. My joints, my knees, my hip. There’s days I can’t even function because they hurt so bad. I’m having chest pains, where you get out and you start walking and you can’t breathe."

She didn't want to look like Mama June.

Lamb's doctor told her that losing weight would help with the issues she was experiencing, but she was hesitant.

"I don’t believe in having surgery like June did just to lose weight. I’ve always said big is beautiful and I will always stand by that,” said Lamb. “I don’t want to look like June. I never would want to look like June, but if I keep doing what I’m doing now, I’m not guaranteed the next five years.”

She was afraid to tell Sugar Bear.

Lamb eventually accepted that losing weight and eating healthier would benefit her life in the long-term, but she was hesitant to tell her husband about it.

She spoke to a friend about it, saying, “Mike has always really liked bigger women. So if I tell him, I might lose him. I have to worry: is he still gonna love me the same as he loves me now?”

They've had tension in their relationship.

In 2018, Sugar Bear blew up at Lamb — not because she wanted to lose weight, but because she went behind his back and had a DNA test done to see if he was really Honey Boo Boo's biological father! The results of the test were inconclusive, due to subpar samples.

Lamb claimed to be protecting her husband. He exploded, yelling, "I am the father! I don't need no damn piece of paper telling me," and stormed out of the house. Lamb later said, "If he is this mad about me doing a DNA test, what is he going to say when I tell him about the weight loss surgery?”

Lamb has an ongoing feud with Mama June.

Their weight loss goals aren't the only things they're in competition about. Lamb also thinks that she could do better in the parenting department than Shannon could as well.

Lamb recently said, “I always knew I would be a better momma to Alana than June was.” Honey Boo Boo is currently living with her sister, Pumpkin, because of Shannon's arrest, drug addiction, and her dysfunctional relationship with her boyfriend, Geno.

She also said that Pumpkin should come to her for parenting advice, because she has, “a lot more experience.”

However, Lamb doesn't have the best relationship with Pumpkin, either. On a recent episode of From Hot To Not, the two women traded barbs.

Lamb said about Honey Boo Boo, "If I was co-parenting her, her attitude wouldn’t be that way. I’m not surprised that Alana has an attitude because Pumpkin has an attitude, too. But it has become worse since she’s been living with Pumpkin. If me and Mike had custody of Alana, her attitude would change a lot."

Pumpkin fired back at her, saying, "Jennifer has the nerve and audacity to tell me to not act like Alana’s sister. I need to act like her mom. That’s when I really just want to tell her to shut the f*** up. Because, first of all, I may only be 19, but I’m also a mother and a wife and I promise you I can handle anything that’s thrown at me."

If she's shown anything, it's that Lamb doesn't hold back when it comes to trying to outdo Shannon in any part of her life:

“Everybody said Mike [Sugar Bear] wouldn’t stick by my side because he likes the bigger women. Guess who’s still by my side? Everyone says I look better than [Mama] June now. That woman is horrible. That woman got arrested for crack cocaine.”

It seems like Lamb is always up for a little drama, which seems to work in your favor when you're starring on a hit reality show.