Everything You Need To Know About The 'iCarly' Reboot — Because It's Coming Soon!

In December 2020, streaming network Paramount+ announced it had ordered a revival series of the beloved Nickelodeon show "iCarly" which originally ran from 2007-2012.

The original series starred Miranda Cosgrove as Carly, a high schooler who starts an internet show with her two best friends Sam and Freddy, played by Jennette McCurdy and Nathan Kress.

Growing up, "iCarly" was one of my favorite Nick shows, so I was ecstatic to hear about the new series. The theme song, sung by Cosgrove, has lived in my head ever since the show ended!

Wake up the members of my nation, it's your time to be!

When is the "iCarly" reboot coming out and how can you watch it?

"iCarly" drops June 17 on Paramount+, so if you're a fan and don't have a subscription, you might want to fix that.

And in the meantime, you can watch the whole series all over again.

Which cast members are returning for the "iCarly" revival series?

Many of our faves will be returning — including Cosgrove, Kress and, of course, Jerry Trainor as Spencer, Carly's big brother.

However, not everyone will be back. Most notably Jennette McCurdy will not reprise her role as Carly's snarky BFF Sam. McCurdy has been open on her podcast "Empty Inside" that she did not have a good experience with Nickelodeon or the producers of "iCarly."

After a few other Nickelodeon shows, including "Sam and Cat" with Ariana Grande, McCurdy left the acting scene. She stated, "I quit [acting] a few years ago because I initially didn’t want to do it."

McCurdy did, however, put out a self-written one-woman show called "I'm Glad My Mom Died," although she admitted that this show was a one-time thing.

Who are the new characters joining "iCarly"?

Comedian and host of the podcast "Scam Goddess" Laci Mosley will join the new series as Carly's new BFF and roomie, Harper.

However, after racist attacks against Mosley, writer Franchesca Ramsey made it clear that she is not replacing Sam.

“Laci’s character Harper isn’t replacing Sam," Ramsey tweeted. "No one could replace Jeanette McCurdy or her incredible talent! But it’s both racist as hell and completely unfair to decide that Laci hasn’t earned her role especially since the show isn’t even out yet!”

Laci's character Harper isn't replacing Sam. No one could replace Jeanette McCurdy or her incredible talent! But it's both racist as hell & completely unfair to decide that Laci hasn't earned her role especially since the show isn't even out yet!! — Franchesca Ramsey (@chescaleigh) May 16, 2021

Jaidyn Triplett is also joining the cast as Millicent, Freddy's step-daughter.

So, Freddy and Carly aren't together? We'll have to wait and see!

What's the new "iCarly" series going to be about anyway?

According to Cosgrove in the show's teaser, the reboot is "iCarly"but "it's all grown up now."

The plot follows Carly rebooting the web series for mobile devices.

Seemingly, from the trailer, all the old pranks and quirky jokes remain.

