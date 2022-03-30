Source Claims Chris Rock & Jada Pinkett Dated In The 90s, Causing Tensions With Will Smith

Day 3 after the slap and people are still trying to figure out why in the world Will Smith was that angry with Chris Rock for the joke he made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

People are digging through Wikipedia filmographies, IMDB, past Oscars events, past anything events, anything that might give the slightest clue as to the history between Rock and Will, but a new source might have uncovered a stone that hasn’t been touched in decades.

Someone on DeuxMoi alleges that Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith dated in the 90s.

The claim has never been public knowledge until now so this one might just be speculation.

Did Chris Rock and Jada Pinkett Smith date?

The anonymous tip-off to DeuxMoi states, “I found out thru another writer that worked in the 90s that Chris Rock dated Jada and something happened between them and they never spoke again.”

DeuxMoi is an account on Instagram that posts anonymous tips and all the latest tea about your favorite celebrities in Hollywood, but as such, everything without photo evidence is taken with a grain of salt because we can’t really trust strangers on the internet.

Rock would’ve been around 25-35 and Pinkett would have been in her 20s, so the ages check out, but the pair were not linked back in the day.

Rock was starring and movies and was well within his comical career at this point.

Pinkett was also starring in movies, but none of the same ones Rock was in, although they were both in several comedy movies around the same time.

Chris Rock and Will Smith worked together in the 90s.

While Pinkett and Rock wouldn't collaborate for another decade or so, Smith and Rock did cross path while working together on an episode of "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air."

The pair were still reportedly friends when Smith and Pinkett married in 1997.

Jada Pinkett and Chris Rock later worked together on 'Madagascar.'

The dating rumors and subsequent fallout can likely also be debunked due to Pinkett and Rock's documented friendship after the 90s.

As fans on Reddit pointed out, the two starred in "Madagascar" in 2005 and a sequel in 2008.

“But Jada and Chris worked on how many Madagascar movies together??” wrote a reply on Reddit. “If [their] alleged breakup was such a problem, no way they could have worked together in the early 00’s on a movie franchise…”

People argued that for animated movies, they may not have even been in the same booth together during recording.

It’s common that voice actors for animated movies never see each other but the pair did go on a press circuit together.

Chris Rock has joked about Jada Pinkett in the past.

The DeuxMoi source claims previous jokes have weighed on Smith.

“He’s been making her the butt of his jokes for years so I think it’s a bit of Will being an angry person also an [egomaniac] and Rock and Jada’s personal history bubbling over,” the source wrote.

This person also expanded on the “angry person” description, saying “I’ve read this a lot, not abusive but just not the happy go lucky guy he presents for his branding.”

Rock did make a joke about Jada back at the 2016 Oscars when she was boycotting it alongside the #OscarsSoWhite movement that was happening, but he’s never made a joke about her alopecia ever since she revealed her diagnosis in 2018.

While it’s a little hard to believe this claim that Jada and Rock dated, it would definitely add a little more fuel to Will’s flame that caused the slap.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.