All The Times ‘Scooby-Doo’ Creators Hinted Velma Was A Lesbian Before She Officially Came Out In New Movie

Rejoice! Velma’s sexuality has officially been confirmed in the new film “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo.”

Fans have long speculated about the Mystery Inc member’s sexuality but it seems like on October 4, it was officially confirmed that their suspicions were correct.

Velma confirmed that she is a lesbian, a fact that was hinted to in 'Scooby-Doo' over the years.

After the movie’s release, it was apparent that it was finally confirmed — Velma Dinkley is a lesbian.

In case people didn’t get the hint, Velma herself confirms it in the movie.

Also here’s the part where she actually admits it pic.twitter.com/nyA3toBz80 — Trin (@MythicalLlamaXO) October 4, 2022

“Okay who am I kidding, I’m crushing big time Daphne! What do I do?” Velma laments.

The mentioned crush seems to be on the new villainous character Coco Diablo, whom the gang has decided to bring along to help them solve the new mystery.

People have long speculated about Velma’s sexuality, and finally feel like they've gotten the answer they deserved.

From longing looks to other Mystery Inc. member Daphne to not-so-subtle hints in live-action movies, fans have previously discussed how Velma has always been a lesbian to them.

It seems even studio executives also shared these thoughts.

Tony Cervone, who served as the supervising producer on the “Mystery Incorporated” series, has spoken about Velma’s sexuality in the past.

In June of 2020, Cervone posted on Instagram to celebrate Velma’s sexuality.

“Marcie and Velma — Mystery Incorporated. I obviously don’t represent every version of Velma Dinkley, but I am one of the key people that represents this one," he wrote.

"We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago. Most of our fans got it. To those that didn’t, I suggest you look closer. There’s no new news here."

In a now-deleted Instagram comment, Cervone also shot back at people who thought Velma was bisexual rather than gay.

He reiterated that in his show Velma “is not bi. She’s gay.”

He also noted that Velma is depicted as being uncomfortable in her relationship with Shaggy because she knew it wasn’t right for her.

James Gunn, who wrote for the 2002 live-action adaptation of “Scooby-Doo,” released in a series of tweets that in his initial script Velma was explicitly gay.

“But the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel).”

In the 2009 movie “Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins”, which follows younger versions of the beloved characters, Hayley Kiyoko was cast as Velma and now 14 years later rejoiced in the news.

I remember booking Velma in 2008. It was my first big role in a movie. I also remember thinking ‘I wonder if they know they hired a lesbian as Velma’ here we are, 14 years later……love you all so much — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) October 4, 2022

Kiyoko has been open about being gay in the past and her sexuality has helped influence her music career.

“Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo” is now available to rent or buy digitally.

