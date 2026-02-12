Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey caused quite a stir a few days ago when she showed up at a Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, per People. The couple shared a kiss outside the event, and it led many to wonder what Dufrene did to win the private star’s heart.

Apparently, the pair first met in Louisiana in 2019, where Dufrene works as an airboat tour guide, according to Elle. They first went public with their relationship in August 2024 and tied the knot shortly thereafter in September 2024. Del Rey has remained pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, but has shared some tidbits here and there that show how deep her love for her husband is, and just what he did to show her why he deserved her.

Advertisement

Lana Del Rey’s husband did 7 things right to show her why he deserved to be her man:

1. He wasn’t overwhelmed by her fame

Andrea Raffin | Shutterstock

Although Del Rey is quite a big name in the music industry, Dufrene apparently did not know who she was when they first met, which seemed to charm her. Del Rey was in Louisiana to perform at the Buku Music + Art Project in March 2019 when she did what anyone would do when spending time by the bayou, and went on an alligator boat tour.

Advertisement

A source told the Daily Mail, “He had no idea who she was at the time, which was refreshing to her, and she didn’t explain immediately. She wanted to go on a boat tour because it’s a big thing in Louisiana, but she never expected to fall for a gator boat captain.”

Dufrene’s apparent lack of pop culture knowledge worked in his favor. It sounds like Del Rey was impressed to meet a guy who treated her like she was just a regular person, and not a superstar. This created a strong foundation on which they were able to build their relationship.

2. He isn’t in the entertainment industry

Another thing that caught Del Rey’s attention was Dufrene’s complete lack of connection to the entertainment industry. This seemed to endear him to her even more.

Advertisement

Around the time the couple married, a source told People Magazine, “It’s been kind of a whirlwind romance, but Lana’s close friends hoped she would get married. Jeremy is different from the men that Lana meets in the entertainment world. He’s a great guy.”

It makes sense that Del Rey would fall for someone who’s just living a regular life when she’s constantly surrounded by fellow celebrities with huge egos. Cosmopolitan reported that Del Rey has previously dated other musicians like G-Eazy, Clayton Johnson, and Jack Donoghue, and even “Live PD” TV personality Sean Larkin, so she’s had her fair share of high-profile romances. She knows what it’s like to have a relationship in the spotlight, and she didn’t want that anymore.

3. He’s authentic

Del Rey shared a rare look into her personal life with Dufrene and how his authenticity grounds her at Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in 2024, where she gave a speech honoring producer and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

“Most of all, I’m grateful for him for his example that he gave me in his marriage to Margaret [Qualley],” she said, per Elle. “I saw the way he looked at her when he met her, and he’s a big reason why I waited so long to get married and why I met my amazing husband.”

Advertisement

Lana Del Rey says Jack Antonoff is a "big reason why I waited so long to get married and why I met my amazing husband. And I really feel like there's kind of a singer's curse around meeting an honest partner who has no skin in the game, no dog in the race, and it's super… pic.twitter.com/PHA3Pozpic — Variety (@Variety) December 7, 2024

She added that it can be difficult to find a partner “in an industry where maybe your values or your morals don’t quite match up with what’s going on.” Clearly, Dufrene showed her that he was different from the beginning, and she never felt like she had to compromise any part of her true self to be with him.

4. He’s a gentleman

Although we don’t know much about Del Rey and Dufrene’s personal dynamic, it would seem that Dufrene is quite the gentleman and treats the singer well. According to a source who spoke to People Magazine, “He’s charming and charismatic in a Southern way, very much a gentleman, and he treats Lana really well. She’s an old soul.”

Part of this could be due to the 10-year age gap between the two. Del Rey is 39, while Dufrene is 49. The Daily Mail’s source noted, “She loves older men.” Age gaps in relationships don’t work for everyone, but the wisdom that Dufrene has gained with his extra 10 years may have been just the thing that Del Rey needed in her life.

Advertisement

5. He’s not high maintenance

While we don’t know the particulars of the personal lives of any celebrity, it’s easy to imagine that many of the A-list stars Del Rey is regularly surrounded by require quite a bit of effort to maintain relationships with. The singer’s inner circle was initially a bit concerned about Dufrene and whether or not he was “using her,” but they were soon satisfied that they made a great couple.

“Her friends and team did some digging on him over fears he could be using her, but his business is lucrative, and he doesn’t need or want Lana’s money,” said the Daily Mail’s source. “They can see he treats her right, and he’s very, very low maintenance. He gives her what she is seeking in a man and is romantic.”

It’s not surprising because it’s pretty hard to imagine that an alligator tour guide would be high maintenance. Still, his easy, laidback presence is surely a breath of fresh air in her life.

Advertisement

6. He’s true to his word

In an interview with W Magazine published in August 2025, Del Rey opened up about life with Dufrene in her own words. One thing that she stressed is that he is trustworthy and reliable. She explained, “When we met, I realized pretty immediately that I loved him, but that it might get difficult because of what I was bringing to the table. Jeremy said, ‘I work with alligators — I have tough skin.’ And he is a man of his word. All the things that made me upset — and there were so many! — he would just listen and say, ‘You be you — and I’ll just love you more.’”

Del Rey went on to say that she was unhappy with the press coverage around their wedding, and worried that Dufrene would be scared away by it, but it didn’t faze him a bit. “They flew in drones to watch us!” she exclaimed. “If I was him, I would have been nervous — my emotions were more overwhelming than usual, and my usual emotions can be quite overwhelming! But Jeremy was fine. He said, ‘If you want, worry about yourself, but don’t worry about me!’”

Through these simple reassurances and gestures of quiet confidence, Dufrene was able to show Del Rey that he wasn’t overwhelmed by her star power and all of the complications that come along with it. He is truly just in the relationship for her, and that’s all that matters.

Advertisement

7. He’s content with just doing nothing

If you try to imagine what Del Rey’s life is like, you would probably picture private jets, red carpets, and star-studded recording studios. That certainly is one facet of her life, but it doesn't define who she is, especially when she’s with Dufrene. In the same interview with W Magazine, she shared that they primarily reside in Louisiana and live a pretty mundane life.

“It’s strange: Jeremy and I have what we call ‘parking-lot time,’” she said. “We spend so much time in parking lots, just reading or talking in the car. Sometimes, in life, you think you’re the only one in the world who loves a particular thing, like sitting in an empty Macy’s or Home Depot parking lot. You might be really weird to some people, but then you find another soul who feels the same way.”

Her words bring to mind some wisdom that Dr. Seuss shared during his life: “We are all a little weird, and life’s a little weird, and when we find someone whose weirdness is compatible with ours, we join up with them and fall in mutual weirdness and call it love.” It sounds like Del Rey and Dufrene are just the right kind of unique to get along perfectly.

Advertisement

No relationship is without its flaws, but Del Rey and Dufrene seem like they have really found something special. Through his small actions and repeated behaviors, Dufrene showed Del Rey that he was the right man for her and deserved to be by her side.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.