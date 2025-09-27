5 Things You’ll Experience At Every Wedding You Attend For The Foreseeable Future Thanks To Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Engagement

It’s officially been a month since the power couple of the moment, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, announced their engagement. Over the last few weeks, wedding experts and fans alike have been doing everything they can to predict what Swift and Kelce’s wedding will be like. Knowing the couple’s penchant for privacy, we’ll probably only see a glimpse into their big day, but Swifties are still awaiting it with eager anticipation.

Advertisement

The wedding experts at Zola wanted to determine just how much the celebrity couple will influence others’ nuptials and celebration choices. The Zola team conducted a survey that included 1,971 couples planning weddings for 2026, as well as 770 wedding professionals. The results showed that Swift and Kelce will have quite the impact on weddings beyond their own in the coming year. As couples aim to follow in Swift and Kelce’s footsteps, there are certain things you can basically plan on seeing at every wedding you go to.

1. Lots of Taylor Swift tunes

Brian Friedman | Shutterstock

Advertisement

One of the main findings of the survey was that couples are going to play Swift’s music at their weddings. In fact, almost half said they’ll be asking their band or DJ to include her songs on their wedding playlist. That’s not all, though. Another 19% said they planned to walk down the aisle to her music, and 6% were going with one of her songs for their first dance. If you’re going to a wedding anytime soon, you’ll definitely be hearing something from Swift’s musical catalog. If you’re not a fan, now might be the time to invest in earplugs or learn how to dissociate very effectively.

This isn’t really groundbreaking information, though. Swift’s music is already a staple at weddings thanks to many of her songs dealing with themes of love and finding “the one.” Songs like “Love Story,” “You Are In Love,” and “Lover” basically sound like they were made for weddings. As Brides Magazine contributor Ellen O’Brien said, “From getting ready with your closest friends to dancing the night away with your new spouse, music plays a critical role in your big day … And whether you’re a devoted Swiftie or a casual listener, Taylor Swift’s discography features many tracks perfect for such an occasion.”

2. An enchanted garden theme

In case you’re not one of the 37.5 million people who liked Swift and Kelce’s engagement photos on Instagram, I’ll explain the importance of the garden theme. Kelce proposed to Swift, surrounded by luxurious bouquets of buds in pink and white hues. The proposal decor even included a trellis that twisted over a patio swing filled with pillows in the same shades. Some fans thought this could be a nod to some of Swift’s lyrics, like her mention of “secret gardens” in “I Hate It Here.”

Advertisement

Zola’s team predicted this would be a trend for weddings this year in their 2025 First Look Report, so maybe Kelce took some inspiration from what’s popular now, just like any other guy would. Regardless of his reasons for creating a beautiful, magical garden in which to ask Swift to marry him, Kelce has only moved the trend forward now. 11% of couples getting married in 2026 said they wanted an enchanted garden theme for their weddings, so you’ll definitely be seeing it at quite a few ceremonies and receptions.

3. Swift-inspired wedding and bachelorette party experiences

If you’re not someone who likes little details at parties that could be described as gimmicky, you’re out of luck for upcoming weddings and bachelorette parties. 56% of the wedding vendors Zola spoke to said they already offered Swift-themed packages for weddings and related celebrations, or that they would probably start. And who can blame them? It’s a great way to capitalize on what’s popular right now.

This may not be the first time you’ve run across something like this, though. Philadelphia Magazine reported on the wedding of Erin Seeherman and Moshe Berman in 2019, which was entirely Taylor Swift-themed. It was Seeherman’s choice as she’s a massive fan of the popstar, and it appropriately followed the release of her seventh album, “Lover.” Swift even saw an X post Seeherman made about the event and congratulated the couple. Having a theme is just a part of celebrations, and some people may choose for that theme to be a person. To each their own, right?

Advertisement

4. Plenty of Swiftie-approved wedding favors

You’ve probably heard about how Swifties traded handmade friendship bracelets at concert stops on Swift’s Eras Tour. It was all a nod to a lyric from the song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” — “So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it.” Well, if you go to a wedding anytime soon, you might just get a friendship bracelet as a wedding favor. 5% of the couples Zola surveyed said they would include that or something similar.

Kaitlynn Robinson | Shutterstock

No matter how you feel about Swift, you have to admit that a friendship bracelet with the married couple’s initials or wedding date would be pretty cute. Plus, with such a wide-ranging discography, there are plenty of other Swift-themed wedding favors couples could hand out. Maybe some “Paper Rings,” or something “Timeless?” They might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but they’ll certainly be fun for some.

Advertisement

5. Style, decor, and location trends that will take over

Obviously, Swift and Kelce haven’t actually gotten married yet, as they just announced their engagement, so it’s a bit premature to predict what the wedding dress or venue will look like. And, fans may never see any of it, or only a very small portion that they choose to share. Still, couples are hopeful they’ll get to see some pictures from their wedding, because experts are expecting it to influence their choices.

71% of the professionals Zola surveyed thought that the style of the wedding would be the most influential factor. Meanwhile, 62% thought that their decor would be the most impactful for other couples. 43% of experts believed that the venue and location of the wedding would be the most important. 32% simply said every choice the famous couple makes will influence others getting married around the same time. The prediction about the importance of style may be right as the dress Swift was wearing in the engagement photos sold out in just a few minutes.

Swift and Kelce may still be in the early stages of planning their own wedding, but whatever choices they make will inspire other couples for years to come. Everyone will want the same aesthetic they chose. Until they actually get married and people can see what their wedding looked like, they’ll settle for music, parties, and favors that are inspired by the couple.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.