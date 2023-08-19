16-Year-Old Mom Of Two Explains How She Made $11,500 In One Month Without Going To Work

A teen mom shared how she can make money and take care of her children without having a stable job.

In a TikTok video, Naomi, a 16-year-old mother of two, decided to reveal to her followers how she can make money after receiving an abundance of questions about her financial circumstances. Despite not having a career, or going out and working, Naomi assured viewers that she was able to make quite a bit of money from social media.

She explained how she made $11,500 in one month just from making videos on TikTok.

"How much do I make as a 16-year-old mom of two?" Naomi began in her video. She pointed out that she was a bit hesitant to share her finances and the exact amount of money she makes monthly, but eventually decided to since making videos on TikTok, and the audience she's created is the reason why she can afford to take care of her children.

On her account, Naomi makes videos about her life as a teenage mom and takes her followers along for the journey, and from those videos on TikTok, she can make money from it. She explained that she joined the platform's Creativity Program at the beginning of July and received the first payout on July 15.

"I only counted for one week exactly, so this is how much I made for a week," she continued, showing a photo of the amount she had earned through her TikTok videos which was $5,544.75. "That is how much I made in one week."

For exactly one month and a week, Naomi earned a total of $10,703.75. "That is so crazy! I am so blessed to have you guys as my supporters. I would be posting these videos either way, if I was being paid or not, so to be able to get an income out of it is such a blessing," she said.

Naomi revealed that she also gets paid for making sounds on TikTok, and has earned $750 from the video-sharing platform for doing so. In total, she earned around $11,500 in one month just from sharing snippets of her life as a teen mom.

According to the TikTok description for their Creativity Program, it's used as a way for creators to generate higher revenue and is the latest addition to their range of monetization tools. To be eligible for the Creativity Program Beta, users will need to be at least 18 years old, meet the minimum follower and video view requirements, and have an account in good standing.

To start earning, creators must create and publish high-quality, original content longer than one minute.

It's definitely an admirable feat that Naomi can be a content creator and make money to support her family.

While it's unclear how Naomi was able to join the program since she's 16 and the minimum age requirement is 18, it's an admirable triumph that she can create content around her life and be paid for it so she can provide for her children and herself.

It's especially commendable when you look at the number of young moms who struggle financially because of their various circumstances. More than 60% of young, unmarried mothers live in households that qualify as being in poverty. One in 4 young mothers will go on a welfare benefit program within three years of their child being born.

Naomi's videos also allow her audience to connect with her on a personal level. By openly sharing her own struggles, challenges, and achievements as a teen mother, she has created a sense of community among other young mothers who might be going through similar experiences.

Seeing a young mother like Naomi confidently share her story and succeed can be empowering for others in similar situations. It can send the message that despite the challenges, teen moms can have the strength and potential to overcome obstacles and create a positive future for themselves and their children.

On the other hand, it's important to realize that Naomi's circumstances aren't universal for every teenage mother and that her experiences may not be representative of the reality of being a young mom. Becoming a teenage parent is something that comes with significant change and challenges; it's imperative that despite Naomi's success, people don't forget that.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.