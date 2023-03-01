Teen Girl Accuses 2-Year-Old Neighbor Of Being A 'Creep' For Watching Her While She Mows The Lawn

A 25-year-old mother and her 18-month-old son were out in the front yard of their cul-de-sac home, soaking up the sun and playing — getting “some fresh air” as she put it.

Soon, after spending some time playing, the neighbor’s teenage daughter came out to mow the lawn — and she didn’t like what she was seeing on the other side of the fence.

The 15-year-old girl called a 2-year-old a 'creep' for watching her mow the lawn.

Written from the perspective of the mother, she went to the subreddit “r/AmItheA--hole” (AITA) to figure out if she was in the wrong.

Allowing the users of Reddit some context into the situation, she explains where she believes everything went wrong and why the teen may have reacted the way she did.

“We live in a cul-de-sac so we can see everyone's front yard from ours,” she wrote, explaining that the girl lives directly across the street from them.

“My son loves watching the world go by, he often watches the older kids play on the street and they always interact and say hi to him,” she explains. “So he runs to our fence with his little Juice box and sits down in front of the gate so he can watch her mow the lawn.”

The near-2-year-old sat at the fence for a while, not always directly staring at the 15-year-old girl — “sometimes he'd just start picking the dandelions and throwing them around our yard” — but mostly watching her in silence.

She claims to have been supervising him from a distance, not allowing him to play outside alone to avoid any horror stories of her baby being “snatched,” but checked on her garden in the meantime and plotted some spaces.

“She kept looking over at my son and then going back to work I watched her walk over to my fence and she started screaming [about] how it's creepy my son watching her and I need to teach him from a young age not to stare at women or else he'll grow up and be a creep,” she writes.

She rushed over to the fence and grabbed her son, apologizing and saying that her son was just curious about what she was doing — as any toddler would be — but she continued, saying she didn’t like being watched.

The overwhelmed mother hurried to the backyard with her now-crying toddler, and wrote “She left while [angrily] muttering to herself about how I'm a bad mother and my son will soon be a creep.”

“I'm now feeling really bad about letting my son watch her mow the lawn and maybe we shouldn't play I'm the front yard anymore.”

Everyone assured her that the problem lies with the teen and not her parenting skills.

“Even for a 15-year-old, that was an overreaction. She’s old enough to tell you that it’s making her uncomfortable and to ask you to come [and] get him,” one of the top comments read.

“Screaming at you was unnecessary, and obviously, your toddler isn’t creepy. Just a teenage overreaction that was probably 85% about something else going on in her life.”

Many people explained the situation in a similar way — writing that she was likely going through something else in her life that caused her to lash out wherever she could.

“That little dude has no concept of what’s even going on at all in life. No offense, no one-year-old does,” another comment read. “Babies literally stare at people and things to learn how to be a human.”

This spawned another conversation about how the baby likely wasn’t even looking at the 15-year-old — he was probably staring at the lawnmower.

The mother even referred to his opinion on their own mower, saying “I was impressed because he's terrified of our lawn mower lol. Must be less scary from far away”

He’s simply trying to get a grasp on the world around him, as any curious toddler is, and this instant was no different.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.