Teacher Wonders If They’re Wrong For Telling 7th Grader ‘Don't Care’ About Her Excuses & Personal Issues

A Catholic school teacher that teaches the 7th grade has fallen into a moral predicament after they got fed up with one of their students who is constantly turning in late assignments and giving them a bunch of different reasons why.

The teacher went where everyone on the internet goes to sort out their troubles and see whether they’re in the wrong or not — the subreddit “r/AmItheA--hole,” or AITA for short.

The teacher can’t decide if they were in the wrong for telling their student they “don’t care” about her excuses.

“Am I The A--hole” is a subreddit for exactly what it sounds like — to tell a person whether or not their role in a certain situation makes them an a--hole and to give them a rating based on the stranger’s opinion.

The rating system is based on comments that will either read, NTA, which stands for “Not The A--hole,” YTA, which stands for “You’re The A--hole,” NAH, which means “No A--holes Here,” or ESH, which means “Everyone Sucks Here.”

This situation, however, seems to have divided a lot of people because of the nature of the problem and the student the original poster is referring to.

“I have this student I’ll call Krissy. She is a… handful,” opens the teacher. “She’s a smart girl and usually does well on tests, but she is extremely dramatic. I have been having a lot of issues with her when it comes to late assignments.”

Every kid’s nightmare — homework. I’ve turned in my fair share of late assignments, but every kid is different. Sometimes, things really are tough whether something is going on at home or the child is just going through their own problems.

Especially for a 7th grader where they’re about to enter their teenage years and are trying to figure out their place in the world among friends and peers alike.

“Krissy has been turning in assignments late all year and going on some sob story about why she couldn’t get it done in time,” the teacher continues.

“It’s her grandma is sick so she was visiting in the hospital, her dog ran away and she was out all day looking, her uncle is sick in the hospital, her mom got stuck at work so she had to spend all day babysitting her siblings, her dad got mad at her which sparked an anxiety attack and she couldn’t do the homework. You get the picture.”

The teacher emphasizes that they’ve been giving them full credit the entire time, but continues on to explain that one time they had simply had enough because they believe the child is lying.

The class had a pop quiz and after class, Krissy went up to the teacher to admit they probably failed, giving the excuse that her best friend’s grandmother died so she had to stay with her all of the last week and couldn’t get the reading done.

“I looked at Krissy, sighed, and just said ‘Krissy, I don’t care. You do this all the time. It’s not fair to the other students, you have to find a way to get your work done. The excuses are not going to work anymore’"

"She started to tear up and plead with me. I told her if she is really having these serious issues so frequently, we can have her parents come in for a meeting to figure out what we can do,” was the teacher’s response.

Upon the mention of bringing her parents into it, Krissy quickly reeled back and said that they didn’t need to get her parents involved, but that was the teacher’s ultimatum — bring the work in on time or get the parents involved.

“She left the room while yelling that people like me are the reason her generation has so many mental health problems because ‘we don’t understand their struggle,’” the teacher finished before asking if they were wrong.

There’s a lot to unpack, but the biggest division among the community seems to be the child’s wellbeing and why they might not want the parents to get involved.

Some people are worried that the child is suffering from some sort of abuse at home or unsupportive parents that would only cause problems in the long-term if they were to get involved.

The teacher mentioned in comments that they contacted the school’s social worker who met with the child and claimed that everything was all right.

A lot of people are concerned with why nothing had been done sooner before letting the situation escalate to this degree.

“YTA - I also teach 7th grade and you 100% crossed a line,” said one of the comments on the post. “You should have seen warning signs left, right and center weeks ago if this was a constant issue. Those parents should have been contacted and brought in weeks ago!”

There are also those who agree with the teacher that putting their foot down after all of the excuses was the right thing to do — being of the mind that the child is probably just lying and throwing excuses at the teacher knowing she’ll get away with it.

“NTA I was ready to throw out you being an asshole but what you said to her needed to be said. She doesn’t want to get her parents involved because she knows she’s wrong,” said the top comment.

While bluntly saying something like “I don’t care” to a child who might really be suffering from these personal issues might be crossing the line, something should have been done to handle this situation from a higher level — and much quicker at that.

