Teacher Scolds Parents That Smoke Marijuana In Front Of Their Kids — ‘They Smell Like Weed As If They Just Smoked Themselves’

A teacher who frequently posts videos on TikTok recently uploaded a PSA, scolding all parents who smoke weed around their children now that it has been legalized recreationally.

Ms. Halle J on TikTok sat in her car for nearly four minutes to discuss the effects she has seen marijuana have on the kids in her classroom, explaining why parents should do better.

Halle claims that kids in her class who smell like weed have been struggling in school.

“I’m nervous about this but this [expletive] needs to be said: stop smoking weed around your kid,” she says. “Stop smoking weed like it’s a cigarette around your child.” She claims that one of these will get parents a “quicker, more negative outcome,” and that’s smoking weed.

It’s important to note that her claim is anecdotal, and extensive research has shown that secondhand cigarette smoke is also dangerous for children. Still, she’s talking specifically about weed for the purpose of this video.

She claims to understand that everyone has and needs their vices, but it’s important for parents to take care when smoking marijuana around their kids. “It’s like night and day in the classroom right now,” she says.

“Your children are coming into the classroom reeking of weed as if they’re the ones that just smoked, and I mean, the effects are insane,” she explains. “I have kids sleeping through the day, kids who are hungry throughout the day — having the munchies. Second graders, dude.”

Halle notes that she also understands there are many factors that may come into play when it comes to children’s behaviors, but she’s blaming weed because of the differences she’s been able to note.

“They can’t hold a conversation, they can’t focus, they can’t sit still — it’s intense,” she continues. “They can’t learn, they can’t even do a problem… They’re not kind,” and she blames weed because the next time they come into the classroom not smelling like it, it’s as she said: night and day.

“They’re ready to learn, they’re focused, they’re kind, they’re not hungry, they finally got good sleep,” she explains, before stopping and discussing how dangerous it is for parents to do this.

The science is preliminary, but studies show that secondhand marijuana smoke is dangerous for developing kids.

Dr. Claire McCarthy, a primary care pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, claims that evidence suggests youth and young adults who are exposed to marijuana may suffer from permanent damage done to their developing brains.

The result of cannabis exposure to children may have permanent effects on executive function, memory, and even IQ.

The Pediatric Environmental Health Specialty Unit (PEHSU) echoes similar sentiments while also comparing marijuana smoke to cigarette smoke.

“Marijuana smoke contains many of the same cancer-causing chemicals as tobacco smoke, and certain chemicals like cyanide and ammonia are significantly higher in marijuana smoke compared to cigarette smoke,” they claim.

Halle made the announcement so that all parents understand that they need to alter their habits. She isn’t telling people to stop smoking, but she wants parents to stop exposing their kids to the smoke.

She believes that they could create long-term, developmental problems — and the science leans toward supporting her claims.

