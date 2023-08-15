Teacher Holds Interviews For Her First Graders Looking To Land A 'Classroom Job' — 'You'll Find Out At The End Of The Day'

A teacher on TikTok named Sonja White, known by her students as Ms. White, frequently posts about her teaching experiences. White recently posted a video showing her "hiring process" for her class.

White was hiring some of her first graders for classroom jobs. These unpaid positions include responsibilities like cleaning, taking care of the class pets, and managing the line when the class goes somewhere — but all the same, White made them go through the process.

The first-grade teacher held professional interviews with her students for classroom jobs.

She starts her video, posted on August 13, 2023, with an interview between her and one of her first graders. The young girl’s name is Aubrey, and she was applying for the “Lysol” job in her first-grade classroom.

As any regular, professional job interview would be conducted, Ms. White then lays out exactly what the “Lysol” job entails. “When you leave for specials, when you leave for lunch, and when we go to recess, do you think you'd be able to handle spraying the room with Lysol?” she asks Aubrey.

Aubrey says yes, and so Ms. White follows up by asking, “Why do you think you’d be good for the job?” Aubrey says, “Because I’m big.” Aubrey is grown up; she is practically an adult when it comes to meeting responsibility, and this becomes relevant later during another interview Ms. White sets up for the “Lysol” job as another girl argues “I’m bigger.”

The rest of Aubrey’s interview moves like a breeze — yes, she will do her best, yes she really wants the job. By the end, we sort of understood the process and Ms. White compiles the rest of her interviews in short bursts.

One young man shows up with a resume in hand, another young man wears a full suit, and a third is able to relay his skills and why he would be good for the job confidently. Overall, the experience was an adorable one, and by the end of the day, the children were told whether or not they got the job with a letter.

This teacher is setting her students up for success once they become adults.

A subject that is often talked about is how school never seems to teach students about real-life experiences or things that adults might have to deal with. (Where was my "Filing Taxes 101" course in high school? Why didn’t anyone teach me what a 1099 form was?)

Don’t let me be the one to convince you how important these life skills are — the parents in Ms. White’s comments were floored by how smart this idea is.

One person commented, “Such a great idea! Our kids are capable of great things as long as we give them the opportunity! Keep up the great job!” Someone else wrote, “This is such an amazing way to teach students how to identify [their] strengths and also have accountability for their jobs! The pride on their faces!”

They’re exactly right. Not only does this teach kids about the adult experience of applying for a job, but it also teaches them about the “line of work” they might be interested in. It teaches them responsibility and it teaches them about their own abilities.

While their motivations right now might just be about making their teacher happy and not the money that they won’t be receiving, it’s a valuable life lesson that Ms. White is imparting to them, and she’s received a ton of parental approval.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor for YourTango who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics.