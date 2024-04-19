Taylor Swift May Have Gone Too Far By Bringing North West Into Her Kim Kardashian Drama From 8 Years Ago

Today, Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated eleventh album, "The Tortured Poets Department." The album has delighted fans and skyrocketed to the top of the iTunes charts.

However, one song in particular is gaining more attention than most.

Taylor Swift brought back the drama surrounding her falling out with Kim Kardashian on her new album.

Swifties were quick to notice that one of the songs on the album, “thanK you aIMee,” was formatted in a way that spelled out the name “Kim” in capital letters.

The song details Swift’s feelings about Kardashian eight years after their feud started in earnest.

Now, Kardashian isn’t the only one involved in the drama. This time, Swift included her daughter with Kanye West, North West.

According to Genius, North West is possibly a Taylor Swift fan, having posted a since-deleted TikTok in 2023 dancing to “Shake It Off” with her mom.

Swift alluded to North in “thanK you aIMee” when she said, “And one day, your kid comes home singin’ a song that only us two is gonna know is about you.”

It’s important to note that Swift does not insult North in any way. She simply mentions she might be singing along to the song.

Still, did Swift go too far by bringing her into the drama?

Some fans feel it was too much to bring up the past drama with Kardashian at all.

While Swift is known for writing songs inspired by people in her life, some think that the drama with Kardashian is too old to be relevant.

One X user named Evie brought up this exact point. “The shade towards Kim is stupid,” she said. It’s been years and North being referenced is not cute. This actually makes Kim look like the bigger person. Is she not 34? I can’t believe anyone has me defending Kim Kardashian.”

Another user, known as @3YearLetterman, expressed similar sentiments. “I’m just gonna go ahead and say it,” he said. “Kim Kardashian is [a] vastly superior role model to and way less vain than [Taylor] Swift, no matter what the deranged Swifties say.”

I’m just gonna go ahead and say it



Despite the concerns about “thanK you aIMee,” Swift might finally be moving on.

Swift is often criticized for not moving on from past drama, and that’s certainly true in the case of Kardashian and West. However, her latest song about the situation could be a sign that she’s moving on.

Writing about the album, Swift said, “This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted.”

Furthermore, in the chorus of ‘thanK you aIMee,” Swift does note, “I can’t forgive the way you made me feel.” However, she also says, “I can’t forget the way you made me heal.”

This brings Swift to a place where she is able to “[scream] ‘Thank you, Aimee’ to the night sky.”

On the one hand, it is questionable that Swift chose to bring someone’s child into a drama-filled situation that has had two fanbases spitting vitriol. Although she does not insult North or even name her, everyone knows who she is talking about. That’s got to be a hard thing for a kid to handle, especially from an artist you possibly like.

At the same time, it seems that Swift may have finally learned her lesson. She sees the past for what it truly is and is ready to let those old wounds heal. No one can fault her for that.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.