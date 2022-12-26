Elon Musk's Second Wife Explains Why She Married Him Twice

Elon Musk's professional life appears to be in shambles thanks to his controversial Twitter takeover and his questionable choices regarding the platform.

However, the Tesla founder is no stranger to the more tumultuous aspects of life both in his career and his personal life.

From problems with his children to disagreements with exes, Musk has seen it all — twice.

One such ex, Talulah Riley even found herself going back for round two with the billionaire after their tumultuous relationship didn't survive its first attempt.

Talulah Riley revealed why she married Elon Musk twice.

In July 2022, Riley spoke with The Independent about her relationship with the controversial businessman.

“Obviously I understand it looks strange. But that logic made sense at the time,” the writer and actress said of her decision to remarry.

The two were first married from 2010 to 2012 and then 2013 to 2016.

Riley says it felt 'silly' to not be married.

"I suppose the reason to get remarried was just that it felt silly to be unmarried together after being married. You know, it's like a habit. We were saying, 'This is my husband.' 'This is my wife.' 'Oh, wait, no, we're not that anymore. We better be that again,’” the "St. Trinian's" star said.

Despite the two now having split, Riley still shares some love for Musk.

"He's a great friend. He looks out for me,” she said. “We are in a happy place now, where we're good to each other, which is nice. I have the utmost love for him.”

Riley continued to compliment Musk, saying that he was “great.”

“He had me alongside for all of that. So it wasn't like I was stuck in a mansion in Bel Air like a trophy wife, which would not have been fun. I did, of course, witness that for others. But luckily, that was not my fate,” she explained.

Riley is now dating her "Pistol" co-star Thomas Brodie-Sangster and has recently published a new dystopian novel, “The Quickening.”

Musk and Riley remain in constant contact.

As with most of his exes, Musk is still in contact with Riley.

In fact, many can credit Riley for being the reason why Musk now has ownership of Twitter.

According to the Daily Mail, as part of the court documents in Musk’s legal battle with Twitter it was revealed in text messages that Riley urged Musk to buy out Twitter and then delete it.

Riley reportedly wrote: "Can you buy Twitter and then delete it, please!? America is going insane. Or can you buy Twitter and make it radically free speech? So much stupidity comes from Twitter."

Musk replied: "Maybe buy it and change it to properly support free speech."

Riley, who was saved under TJ, responded: "I honestly think social media is the scourge of modern life, and the worst of all is Twitter because it's also a news stream as well as a social platform and so has more real-world standing than TikTok etc."

"But it's very easy to exploit and is being used by radicals for social engineering on a massive scale. And if this s–t is infecting the world. Please do something to fight woke-ism."

Victoria Soliz is a writer with YourTango who covers news and entertainment content. Her work explores pop culture trends, film and TV, and celebrity news