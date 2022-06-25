7 Strict Rules Beyoncé & Jay-Z Allegedly Make Their Nannies Follow

Throughout the years, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have remained relatively private about their personal lives, especially when it comes to their three children — Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5.

Given that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are the most famous couple in the world, the process of hiring a nanny is an extensive one, along with the rules that are given once they are hired.

Here are seven strict rules Beyoncé and Jay-Z allegedly make their nannies follow:

1. All nannies must read and sign a handbook.

In the unauthorized biography "Becoming Beyoncé" by J. Randy Taraborrelli, it was alleged that the singer asks every potential nanny to read a handbook titled: "The Daily Program for Blue Ivy as per Mrs. Carter."

If the nanny is comfortable with the responsibilities asked by both Beyoncé and Jay-Z, then she is approved for the job.

The newly hired nanny will then be asked to sign the rule book which is looked at as the contract.

2. Beyoncé and Jay-Z hired six nannies to help them out.

After the birth of twins, Rumi and Sir, it was reported that Beyoncé and Jay-Z hired six nannies to help take care of the newborns.

"The twins don't sleep at the same time, so she decided she needed three per child, working in eight-hour shifts," a source told The Daily Mail.

They also have two additional nannies for Blue Ivy, who was 5 at the time.

On top of that, each nanny earns up to $100,000 a year for taking care of the children.

3. Nannies have to be bilingual.

According to The Sun, via Contact Music, when Blue Ivy was 20 months old, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were reportedly looking to hire a French-speaking nanny.

"Beyoncé and Jay have started advertising for a nanny who is happy to travel the world with them," a source told The Sun. "The other main stipulation is that she is bilingual."

"They want a French speaker for a number of reasons," they continued. "The family have a real connection with France and Beyoncé's nephew Julez is a French speaker, because his dad is French."

4. Nannies must be okay with going on tour and traveling.

Back in 2018, ahead of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's "On The Run II" tour, the couple hired 24/7 care for their children, who were expected to join their parents on the tour.

"Blue Ivy and the twins have a team of nannies working for them," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They have people around the clock."

5. Nannies must drop Blue Ivy off to security guards when it's time for school.

According to InTouch Weekly, a source said, "A security motorcade drops her off and picks her up from school. There are two cars and three bodyguards!”

Blue Ivy's entourage of security even causes hassle for the other parents dropping their children off.

"Beyoncé and Jay Z have made things a huge hassle,” the source continued. “Other celebrity kids get dropped off by one driver, not an entire staff."

6. Nannies must know their way around Brooklyn.

Since nannies are required to travel, they must know their way around Brooklyn, the borough that Jay-Z, who was born there, and Beyoncé spend a lot of time in.

Back in 2013, Blue Ivy was photographed playing in the park with her mother and was later seen being carried by Beyoncé into a New York City building.

Afterward, Blue Ivy was photographed again leaving the same building with an unidentified woman, who people presumed to be her nanny, according to Rolling Out.

7. Blue Ivy loves fashion, so nannies are required to take her shopping.

Blue Ivy has been photographed multiple times while out in public shopping alongside her nannies, and a source told US Magazine that she loves "picking out cute clothes" for her siblings.

According to E! Online, "She's a little fashionista. Blue Ivy loves shopping. When she went to Target, that

went viral, but she also loves browsing the shops in Beverly Hills with her parents!"

