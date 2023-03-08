Sources Claim Chris Rock Has Been 'Obsessed' With Jada Pinkett Smith For 30 Years

It seems like Chris Rock hasn’t been able to keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of his mouth, like he asked, for almost 30 years.

According to a source from People, Jade Pinkett Smith has been on Rock’s mind for quite some time now, adding a whole new layer of complexity to that fateful day on the Oscars stage.

The source claims that Chris Rock has been ‘obsessed’ with Jada Pinkett Smith for 30 years.

Recently, Rock, 58, has become outspoken about the Oscars Slap that happened nearly a year ago on March 27, 2022, and has said some choice words about Jada, 51, causing a source to provide some insight on the background of the incident.

“Jada has had no part in all of this other than being heckled,” the source says. “Chris is obsessed with her and that's been going on for almost 30 years.”

They point out the fact that Rock’s newest comedy special on Netflix titled “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” was filmed in her hometown of Baltimore and featured numerous jokes about Jada — “Obsessed,” the source said.

Of course, there’s no confirmation that Rock filmed his special in Baltimore for this reason, but it would likely add a bit of a sting on his set that was almost entirely about Slapgate. This could also be used to reason why Will reacted in the way that he did — there may be more to their relationship than meets the eye.

Chris Rock has a history of mocking Jada Pinkett Smith — and continues to do so.

In his recent Netflix special, Rock claimed “she started this sh--” several years ago in 2016 and discussed Jada's role in the ‘#OscarsSoWhite’ movement.

“Years ago, his wife said I should quit the Oscars. I shouldn't host 'cause her man didn't get nominated for Concussion. And then he gives me a f--king concussion.”

The “#OscarsSoWhite” movement rose to prominence after many people noticed that white people made up a majority of the nominations — minorities and people of color were snubbed completely and there was a plan to boycott the awards show.

Will, 54, was one of the many Black artists shut out of the awards ceremony, snubbed by the Best Actor race for his role in “Concussion.”

“Back in 2016 she helped start a movement with the Academy Awards by questioning why there are so few Black members, and Chris took it to this?” People's source asked.

Despite Rock’s claims, the source explains that Jada never asked Rock to not host the Oscars.

“She never asked Chris to not host the Oscars ever. She publicly said in a Facebook post at the time Chris would be a great Oscars host and is perfect for the job,” the source explained.

At the time of the movement, Jada released a video explaining why she won't be attending the Oscars but, as the source says, extended a show of support to Rock and wished him well with his hosting gig.

“Hey Chris, I won’t be at the Academy Awards, and I won’t be watching,” she said in the video. “But I can’t think of a better man to do the job at hand this year than you, my friend.”

Not long after, Rock mocked Jada in his opening monologue at the award show.

“Jada’s gonna boycott the Oscars?” he asked the crowd. “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me boycotting Rihanna’s panties. I wasn’t invited.”

Now, he's continuing his tirade.

Chris Rock said many crude things about Jada Pinkett Smith in his Netflix special.

“I did some jokes about her. Who gives a f--k?” Rock said during the stand-up set. “That's how it is: She starts it, and I finish it. That's what the f--k happened. Nobody's pickin' on this b--ch. She started this s--t. Nobody was pickin' on her.”

People's source stated that they “were shocked at how many times Chris used the word b--ch in referring to Jada.”

