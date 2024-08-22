The Song That Best Represents Your Home State, According To The Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention has been full of memorable moments, from barn-storming speeches by Michelle Obama and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to an unprecedented number of young people in attendance both inside the venues and protesting outside on behalf of Palestinians.

But perhaps no event on the DNC stage so far has had quite the energy as the roll call vote to officially nominate Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz — especially given the list of 55 iconic bangers chosen to highlight each of the 50 states, overseas territories, and even expats living abroad.

Here is the song that represents your state or territory, according to the Democratic National Convention.

If you had to sum up where you live in a single tune, what would it be? Many states are known for their musical heritage of course, but others are iconic for very different reasons. When you think Idaho, you think of potatoes and mountains, for example. Jams? Not so much.

Nevertheless, the DNC found a song to fit each and every state (and to give its roll call a markedly different vibe than the Republican National Convention's downright funereal voting process).

So, here are the songs that best sum up your home state — according to the DNC's DJ Cassidy and the roaring crowd of thousands, at least!

Alabama: "Sweet Home Alabama" by Lynyrd Skynyrd

This is a no-brainer, of course. What else are you going to pick besides one of the most iconic tunes in the American songbook — even if the band itself formed in Florida.

Alaska: "Feel It Still" by Portugal. The Man

The Grammy-winning rock band is now based in Oregon, but they formed when the members were in high school in Wasilla, Alaska — a name you may recognize as the home of 2008's Republican Vice Presidential nominee, Sarah Palin. No word on whether she's a fan.

American Samoa: "Edge of Glory" by Lady Gaga

What does Lady Gaga have to do with American Samoa? Who knows, but NPR says it was a "tongue-in-cheek nod to the territory's position as the southernmost territory in the United States." Sure!

Arizona: "Edge of Seventeen" by Stevie Nicks

Nicks was going to high school in Atherton, California when she herself was approaching the edge of 17, but the eventual Fleetwood Mac frontwoman was born in the good ol' Grand Canyon State.

Arkansas: "Don't Stop" by Fleetwood Mac

Speaking of Fleetwood Mac, the band's hit "Don't Stop" was the official theme song of Arkansan former President Bill Clinton's campaign in 1992. The band even played it for Clinton's inauguration.

California: "The Next Episode" by Dr. Dre featuring Snoop Dogg; "California Love" by Tupac Shakur featuring Dr. Dre; "Alright" by Kendrick Lamar; "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar

As Kamala Harris' home state, there was a lot of "California Love" shown to the Golden State during the roll call. The DNC decided to honor the state's iconic role in the history of hip-hop for the celebration. Bangers, all!

Colorado: "September" by Earth, Wind & Fire

A month early, of course, but still fitting — Philip James Bailey, one of the band's two lead singers, along with a couple of other members, grew up and went to high school together in Denver.

Connecticut: "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" by Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder is from Detroit and has no connection to Connecticut whatsoever, but when the vibe is "dance party" and your state's most famous musical sons are Michael Bolton and John Mayer, you do what you gotta do.

Delaware: "Higher Love" by Kygo & Whitney Houston

Houston was from Jersey and Kygo is from Norway, but this was the theme song of Biden's campaign and he's from Delaware. So there you have it.

Democrats abroad: "Love Train" by The O'Jays

The DNC chose a picture of Paris' iconic Arc de Triomphe to represent Democrats who live overseas, so maybe this was a reference to Paris being "the city of love" and France's high-tech train system or something? Who knows! Anyway!

Washington, D.C.: "Let Me Clear My Throat" by DJ Kool

This Gen X and Millennial touchstone comes from DJ Kool, born and raised in the nation's capital.

Florida: "I Won't Back Down" by Tom Petty

Rock legend Petty was born and raised in the city of Gainesville, Florida.

Georgia: "Turn Down For What" by DJ Snake and Lil Jon

Indisputably the high point of the DNC roll call was when Atlanta native Lil Jon appeared out of nowhere among the revelers in the United Center to perform "Turn Down For What."

This was followed by Lil Jon's "Get Low," the hilariously explicit nature of which required it to be only an instrumental version. That did not stop the crowd from taking it both to the window AND to the wall, however.

Hawai’i: "24K Magic" by Bruno Mars

Mars hails from Honolulu and, with all due respect, makes much more party-ready anthems than Hawai'i's other music icon, Don Ho.

Idaho: "Private Idaho" by The B-52's

It has Idaho in the name and potatoes referenced in the lyrics, and that's enough to get all the girls and Boises dancing. (Sorry, please write a letter to my boss and tell her to fire me.)

Illinois: "Sirius" by The Alan Parsons Project

With Kanye West, arguably Chicago's most famous musical icon, sort of… well, not really on brand for Democrats nowadays, one of the walk-on songs for the Chicago Bulls works well enough.

Indiana: "Don't Stop 'til You Get Enough" by Michael Jackson

Jackson, along with his 9 musical siblings, hailed from Gary, Indiana.

Iowa: "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang

Much like Connecticut, when your most famous musicians are Christmas carol king Andy Williams and heavy metal band Slipknot, well… you get creative. Kool & the Gang it is.

Kansas: "Carry On Wayward Son" by Kansas

It's Kansas, so it only makes sense to use a song by the band named Kansas, and "Dust In The Wind" doesn't exactly have optimistic electoral vibes, you know?

Kentucky: "First Class" by Jack Harlow

Kentucky's true queen of music is Loretta Lynn. But we can probably all agree that Louisville-born Harlow's rap song interpolating Fergie's "Glamorous" fits the vibe far better.

Louisiana: "All I Do Is Win" by DJ Khaled

Winning is pretty much the goal of an election, after all, and DJ Khaled is from New Orleans. Done.

Maine: "Shut Up and Dance" by WALK THE MOON

Listen, Maine is more known for lobsters and Stephen King than bangers, so it was any port in a Nor'easter.

Maryland: "Respect" by Aretha Franklin

This one's a bit puzzling, given that Maryland-born Toni Braxton's "He Wasn't Man Enough" was sitting RIGHT THERE as the perfect subliminal message to a certain other presidential candidate this year. But if you're gonna veer in another direction, Aretha Franklin is ALWAYS the right choice.

Massachusetts: "I’m Shipping Up to Boston" by Dropkick Murphys

Why NOT a song about a sailor going to Boston to get a prosthetic leg, is my question. I mean, is this a party or not?!

Michigan: "Lose Yourself" by Eminem

As a native Michigander and homosexual of a certain age I was really pulling for Michigan-born Madonna on this one, but you gotta admit: Detroit-born Eminem's iconic theme from "8 Mile" about beating the odds and winning big fits the DNC ethos a lot better than the Queen of Pop's "Erotica" or whatever. I regretfully concede.

Minnesota: "Kiss" by Prince & The Revolution; "1999" by Prince & The Revolution

Frankly, anything OTHER than Prince would have been full-on blasphemy. 10/10, no notes.

Mississippi: "Twistin' the Night Away" by Sam Cooke

Soul legend Sam Cooke was born and raised in Clarksdale, Mississippi, and when you have an icon like that from your state, there's no debate.

Missouri: "Good Luck, Babe!" by Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan may not be a household name quite yet, but she certainly is among Gen Z voters. And for an ultra-conservative state like Missouri, just try to think of better counter-programming than a mournful song about a young woman pining for the closeted lesbian who abandoned her to live a lie in the suburbs with her husband?! Good luck, babe!

Montana: "American Woman" by Lenny Kravitz

The run of "IDK, that'll do" selections continues with New York-born Lenny Kravitz singing about American women for Montana. Fine!

Nebraska: "Firework" by Katy Perry

Ibid, I guess. Katy Perry's from Santa Barbara, but it was either this or everyone crying themselves to death over Nebraskan Elliott Smith's "Between the Bars."

Nevada: "Mr. Brightside" by The Killers

It's a nominally, if not lyrically, positive song, and the band hails from Vegas. Sold!

New Hampshire: "Don’t Stop Believin" by Journey

A San Francisco band for The Granite State, sure, fine, whatever. New Hampshire, ladies and gentlemen!

New Jersey: "Born in the U.S.A." by Bruce Springsteen

Much like Prince and Minnesota, it was either The Boss for New Jersey or a riot. The DNC chose well.

New Mexico: "Confident" by Demi Lovato

Both Ms. Lovato and her internet alter ego Poot Lovato hail from the Land of Enchantment of New Mexico.

New York: "Empire State of Mind" by Jay-Z featuring Alicia Keys

With apologies to Frank Sinatra, there is simply no other choice for the home of the concrete jungle where dreams are made of, even if that syntactically makes no sense whatsoever.

North Carolina: "Raise Up" by Petey Pablo

North Cackalacky's musical heritage runs deeper, but when you need a North Carolinian banger? This is the one.

North Dakota: "Girl on Fire" by Alicia Keys

The latest entry in the "IDK, whatever" list of states without a music icon on its roster. Fine!

Northern Mariana Islands: "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell

Now you're probably thinking, "huh?" But fun fact: the Northern Mariana Islands are basically MADE of mountains and volcanoes. So there you go.

Ohio: "Green Light" by John Legend featuring André 3000

Mr. Legend was born and raised a Buckeye in Springfield, Ohio.

Oklahoma: "Ain't Goin' Down ('til the Sun Comes Up)" by Garth Brooks

The country music legend hails from Oklahoma's second-largest city, Tulsa — though fellow Oklahoman Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats" would have been a clever bit of winking subliminal messaging.

Oregon: "Float On" by Modest Mouse

The band formed in Washington but has been part of the Portland music scene for ages.

Pennsylvania: "Motownphilly" by Boyz II Men; "Black and Yellow" by Wiz Khalifa

One iconic banger from the 90s, another from the 2000s — hard to think of a better choice.

Puerto Rico: "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee

We all know this tune thanks to the remix that ruled the airwaves in 2017 featuring Justin Bieber. Both Fonsi and Daddy Yankee both hail from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Rhode Island: "Shake it Off" by Taylor Swift

Swift is from Pennsylvania, but she owns the most expensive house in the entire state of Rhode Island, so… OK, I guess!

South Carolina: "Get Up I Feel Like Being A Sex Machine" by James Brown

The Godfather of Soul is from Barnwell, South Carolina, and who DOESN'T feel like being a sex machine while celebrating electoral politics, humans' greatest aphrodisiac?

South Dakota: "What I Like About You" by The Romantics

Listen, at this point, what difference does it make?

Tennessee: "9 to 5" by Dolly Parton

This is another one you don't mess with — not only is she the President of all of our hearts, but Dolly Parton IS Tennessee and has the namesake amusement park to prove it!

Texas: "TEXAS HOLD EM'" by Beyoncé

Do we even need to say anything about this? Queen Bey is from Houston, the song is about Texas, it absolutely slaps, she's the queen of the entire universe, and that is simply that [bangs gavel].

Utah: "Animal" by Neon Trees

Can YOU name another musical artist from Utah? And no, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir doesn't count. Didn't think so!

Vermont: "Stick Season" by Noah Kahan

Kahan IS Vermont, at least to a certain generation — and if they'd played the other music icon from the state, Phish, the roll call would have lasted another six hours while everyone waited for their jam session to wrap up. Pass!

Virgin Islands: "VI to the Bone" by Mic Love

You guessed it, the rapper is from the Islands in question.

Virginia: "The Way I Are" by Timbaland featuring Keri Hilson and D.O.E.

Timbaland is from Norfolk, Virginia and easily the most impactful musician to come from the state. Personally, I would have picked one of his tunes with fellow Virginian Missy Elliott, but hey — you could do worse!

Washington: "Can’t Hold Us" by Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

The pair both hail from Washington and have the progressive politics to show for it.

West Virginia: "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver

Denver was from New Mexico and the song is rumored to be about either Maryland, Massachusetts, or regular Virginia, but West Virginia fit better. Still, name a song more iconically associated with the state name-checked in its lyrics — you can't!

Wisconsin: "Jump Around" by House of Pain

The group is from Los Angeles, but apparently, they play "Jump Around" at University of Wisconsin sporting events. What, was the "Laverne & Shirley" theme not available?

Wyoming: "I Gotta Feeling" by Black Eyed Peas

And for the big finish: Phoning it in with a generic grocery store intercom pop song. Heck yeah!

OK so maybe A LOT of these songs have absolutely nothing to do with the states and territories they were representing. But being like, "IDK, whatever, just pick something with a beat and get the job done!" is what democracy is all about, isn't it? No? That metaphor makes no sense? Yeah, you're right, but at least we got a good party playlist out of it!

