Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Says He Only Bought Her A Toyota Corolla — Despite Other Rich Kids Having Nicer Vehicles

There are many advantages to being the child of an A-list celebrity worth millions of dollars, but it appears rapper Snoop Dogg doesn't want his wealth to impact his children's sense of responsibility and work ethic.

The 52-year-old rapper shares sons Corde, 29, and Cordell, 27, as well as daughter Cori, 24, with his wife, Shante Broadus, whom he's been married to since 1997. He also has a son, Julian, who is 25, from a previous relationship.

However, when it came time for the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper to buy a car for his daughter Cori, he didn't choose a flashy and luxurious vehicle for her, despite that being a normal choice among celebrity children.

Snoop Dogg's daughter said her father bought her a Toyota Corolla.

In a video reposted on TikTok, Cori explained that even though her dad is rich and she has a rather comfortable lifestyle, none of that matters much to her in the grand scheme of things. She recalled that her father bought her a Toyota Corolla to replace the car she had before.

Cori admitted that when Snoop Dogg first showed her the Corolla, she was a bit taken aback that it wasn't something more flashy, like a Porsche or Jeep Wrangler, since those are the types of cars that children of big-name celebrities are often seen driving. However, she acknowledged that before driving a Corolla, she had an Acura, and both cars taught her that you just have to appreciate the things that you're given, no matter what.

"I'm looking on social media. I'm looking at these girls' lives that are my age, and I'm like, 'You doing this... you doing that,' I'm sitting here with my two dogs and my boyfriend every day trying to figure out what I want to eat," Cori said. "I feel stuck. But at the end of the day, I'm very blessed. I'm in a very blessed position."

Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock

Cori insisted that not everyone's journey is going to look the same because everyone's life is unique to them. Instead of comparing her lifestyle to the people she sees online, she has found peace with knowing that there is still a level of privilege in her life since her father is extremely successful and, therefore, has access to a wealth of opportunities.

It might not seem like much to some people, but Snoop Dogg's choice to purchase a practical and durable car for his daughter — taking a different route than most celebrity parents would — sends a message about humility. Despite his immense success and accompanying fortune, he wants his children to remain down-to-earth and not outwardly flaunt their wealth.

The "Traning Day" actor sends a powerful message about the importance of staying true to one's roots and not letting material possessions define one's worth. This attitude will only continue to help his children develop a strong sense of who they are as people rather than who they are with these external markers of wealth.

Snoop Dogg has been open about his relationship with his children.

In a 2007 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Snoop Dogg opened up about being a strict parent and his experience coaching his kids' football teams.

"I’m hard. I cuss ’em out. But my philosophy is, I pick on them, and then I pick them up," he said. "That’s what I do, to let them know that I expect more out of them because they’re better than that."

During a 2015 interview with TODAY, Snoop told the outlet: "My relationship with my kids is more important than anything. It's a friendship relationship ... it's based on me being a father, a mentor, and a friend."

Snoop Dogg isn't the only celebrity who wants his kids to find their own self-worth apart from money. Shaquille O'Neal explained in an August 2023 interview with Business Insider that if any of his children come to him and ask for money for certain endeavors, he has them create business plans and do their "due diligence" before he agrees to give them the appropriate funds.

Photo: Ron Adar / Shutterstock

"Since you want me to be the bank, I'm gonna do exactly what the bank is going to do to you," O'Neal said. The former Lakers player called this "respectable nepotism," clearly wanting his children to understand the value of working hard, especially since they've been brought up in wealth.

There is something extremely respectable about celebrity parents who prioritize teaching their children the value of hard work, responsibility, and gratitude for their privileges rather than indulging them with extravagant gifts solely based on their wealth and status.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.