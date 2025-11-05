Server Reveals Which ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast Members Were Actually Nice To Her & Who Blew Her Off

As much as people enjoy the glitz, glamour, and over-the-top house listings on "Selling Sunset," it seems off-camera, there might be some cast members who carry the show's drama into real life. With the recent premiere of the show's ninth season, a server named Tess decided to pull back the curtain on how some of the cast members actually treated her while she was waiting on them.

In a series of TikTok videos, Tess explained that she worked as an on-screen server for the cast during the previous season and even worked across the street from the Oppenheim Group. Needless to say, Tess has definitely had her fair share of encounters with members of the cast.

The server said Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause, and Nicole Young were the nicest to her.

According to Tess, Chelsea, Chrishell, and Nicole were always the nicest to her. She pointed out that while it might be obvious that they were in the 'nice' camp, she still had to make sure to acknowledge the fact that these three women are never mean at all.

"In case you didn't know, every time they film them walking into any type of setting, they've already established themselves," Tess said. "They've already said 'Hi' to those people, and they're just filming a shot of them walking in. So that's all completely fake."

In fact, Chelsea in particular was always nice. While Tess was serving them, Chelsea would be the only one who would look her in the eyes and actually say things like "please" and "thank you."

The server claimed some cast members weren't exactly the nicest.

In Tess' final video, commenters begged her to talk about the cast members who weren't the nicest. While Tess didn't name any names, fans took their guesses to the comments as to who she might be talking about, and the gossip consensus seemed to be Mary, Bre, and Emma.

Tess said that she didn't have the best interactions with three of the cast members, recalling that with the first bad interaction, it wasn't that surprising at all. While this woman wasn't rude by any means, she also alleged that she wasn't exactly nice or warm either. As for the other two women, Tess said that it was surprising considering how they're depicted on the show.

"One of them was there when I filmed the show and one of them was not," Tess recalled. "The one who was there when I did film was super rude on camera, wouldn't say 'please' or 'thank you,' was just straight-up not kind."

There had been another moment when Tess reportedly thanked Chelsea for being nice and respectful, when one of the three women from the show walked up and asked what the two were talking about. When Tess explained, the other cast member rolled her eyes and started talking to Chelsea. During a final interaction with one of the cast members, Tess alleged that she had come into the restaurant where she worked and was completely rude to her co-workers.

It's important to remember that this is all speculation based on brief interactions with a stranger. Imagine if someone you had a brief encounter with dissected it with the precision of a surgeon. You'd likely be surprised by what they said. While reality shows are intended to be "real," there's no denying that there is an element of Hollywood drama thrown in as well. That means, even when you think you know a cast member, when the cameras aren't rolling, all bets are off.

