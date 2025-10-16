Selena Gomez Shares The Relatable Thought That Left Her 'Sobbing' After Her Wedding To Benny Blanco

Actress and singer Selena Gomez finally found the love of her life in music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco, whom she married in a super secret wedding on September 27, per E! News. Typically, we think of weddings as a happy time full of celebration, and that description certainly applies to Gomez and Blanco’s big day.

However, Gomez found herself feeling some unexpected emotions right after getting married. She said she was “sobbing,” and those weren’t happy tears. She opened up about the experience on October 15 at Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Conference. Gomez, who is also the founder of the successful makeup brand Rare Beauty, certainly fits the bill.

Gomez explained that she was sobbing because she often worries that something bad will follow the good things in her life.

E! News reported on the event and the remarks Gomez made about her deep-seated fears. According to the outlet, she said, “I got married and then I was sobbing, ‘cause I was like, ‘I’m gonna die the next day.’”

If you’re someone who expects things to come in pairs, you have a lot in common with the star. Whenever something good happens, she feels like she is always waiting for the other shoe to drop and for “something bad” to occur.

Gomez said this affects her ability to fully enjoy the present moment. “So instead of being present and saying, ‘Okay, wow, we’ve done a great thing,’ which I do, but I’m always thinking, ‘Okay, but this could all go away tomorrow. So how can I make sure that doesn’t happen?’” she continued. “And I can just get wrapped up in that as opposed to enjoying things. And I would say that’s my biggest conflict sometimes, when wonderful things happen.”

Gomez has been open about her struggles with her mental health, which could contribute to this feeling.

In her documentary “My Mind & Me,” she addressed her journey with bipolar disorder, depression, and psychosis, according to Elle. Last year, she was part of a panel for Wondermind’s Mental Fitness Summit on World Mental Health Day. Elle reported on some of the comments Gomez made on the panel.

“I am a very anxious person,” she said. “It’s kind of like doomsday, and I think having a positive conversation with yourself, even if that sounds weird, it’s really impactful.” This “doomsday” feeling could be an aspect of her worry that something bad will always follow something good.

She added, “I don’t have a lot of people in my life, [but] I know who my inner circle is. I have to talk things out. And I have a therapist too, but it’s also nice to have people around you who will just listen to you. There is a freedom in letting go of whatever it is that’s keeping you stuck and that lump in your throat.”

Tinseltown | Shutterstock

At her wedding, Gomez surely had plenty of loved ones to lean on, including her new husband and her best friend, Taylor Swift, who Gomez revealed in an Instagram post was in attendance.

Although the realization that Gomez felt such sadness on her wedding day is unfortunate, it’s also very relatable.

Healthline writer Crystal Raypole described this experience as anticipatory anxiety. She noted, “Anticipatory anxiety describes fear and worry around bad things that could happen. It can happen in a lot of different contexts, but it commonly focuses on things you can’t predict or control.”

Raypole added that these feelings can be natural for everyone, especially in the turbulent world we live in, but if they become “a debilitating sense of dread,” they could be a sign of a mental health condition.

It’s good that Gomez is so open about her mental health, even down to the small details like this one from her wedding. Other people who experience the same or similar feelings can relate and see themselves represented in someone successful whom many people look up to.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.