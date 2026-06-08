The Rumored Cost Of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Is Actually A Red Flag For Their Marriage, According To Research

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be having the closest thing possible to an American royal wedding in just a few weeks. While it’s all just rumors right now, reports claim that the superstar couple will be getting married at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

Weddings have become increasingly expensive affairs over the years, with the average cost of trying the knot hitting $36,000 in 2026. Obviously, different couples have different budgets for their big days, with Swift and Kelce being on the higher end of the spectrum. Research has proven that this might not be a good sign for their marriage, though.

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Experts think Swift and Kelce could spend as much as $20 million on their nuptials.

Luxury wedding planner Sonal Shah believes that costs could add up quickly for the couple, especially if they really are planning on using Madison Square Garden as their venue. She estimated the legendary arena would cost between $1 million and $2.5 million to rent.

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When you add in all of the other costs associated with planning a wedding, especially one of this caliber, Shah thinks the overall cost could easily reach $20 million. TMZ reported that there will be over 1,000 guests in attendance, which is a lot of people to accommodate.

Madison Square Garden doesn’t feel like the most romantic venue in the world, but people think Swift and Kelce might have chosen it because of the next-level security measures it provides, like underground parking and no windows. And, when you have that much money on your hands, you can probably even make the home of the Knicks look like something from a fairytale.

Research shows that spending a larger amount of money on a wedding can actually spell trouble for a couple’s marriage.

In 2016, Emory University economics professors Andrew Francis and Hugo Mialon conducted a study to determine if the funds a couple allocated to their wedding had any link to the longevity of their marriage. They found that couples who had more expensive weddings also had shorter marriages, even when they had the income to make it possible.

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On the other hand, when a couple spent $1,000 or less on their big day, they had a very low chance of getting divorced later on. It’s hard to find a wedding dress that costs less than $1,000 these days, but those who can pull it off seem to give themselves an advantage.

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Justin J. Lehmiller, PhD, a research fellow at the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University, had several theories for why this connection existed. He agreed that the researchers’ idea that a more expensive wedding means taking on more debt, which puts more stress on a marriage, is definitely possible.

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Lehmiller also argued that couples who spend less on their wedding might do so because of a difference in values that makes them care more about the marriage itself than a huge celebration. But if a couple spends more, they might be more impulsive in general, or could be more likely to pursue divorce because they have the money to pay for the legal proceedings.

This doesn’t mean Swift and Kelce are doomed, especially with the kind of resources they have.

Swift recently made headlines when her net worth reached $2 billion, while her fiancé has amassed a more modest $90 million. With money like that, spending $20 million on a wedding doesn’t really seem like a huge imposition, as crazy as it sounds. They’re certainly not going to start out their marriage with debt-induced stress.

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Celebrities regularly spend millions of dollars on lavish weddings. There are plenty of famous couples who have stood the test of time, so an expensive wedding doesn’t mean divorce is inevitable.

At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that $20 million means something very different to them than it does to the average person. And, of course, that’s just an estimate based on rumors. Maybe we’ll all hear about how Swift and Kelce had a small backyard wedding with 100 of their closest friends and family in a few months.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.