Swifties Have Turned On The Jeweler Who Designed Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring For A Kinda Petty Reason

When jeweler Kindred Lubeck announced the engagement ring she designed for Taylor Swift would be available for sale to the public, Swifties turned on the designer, and it all seemed rather petty.

You, along with every other person in the world, are probably aware of the fact that pop superstar Taylor Swift announced that she and her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, were engaged in an Instagram post from August 26.

Swifties went absolutely crazy with the news that their favorite singer, who had spent years searching for true love, finally found her person. All attention immediately turned to the impending nuptials and just how spectacular the wedding would undoubtedly be. While fans await a look at Swift’s dress or photos with celebrity guests, it’s not surprising that a lot of focus has turned to something they can see right now, her engagement ring.

Swifties have turned on Kindred Lubeck, the jeweler who designed her engagement ring.

Lubeck, who owns Artifex Fine Jewelry, was the jeweler Kelce chose to design the ring he would give to someone who is quite possibly the most famous woman in the world, and jewelry expert George Khalife told People that it could be worth as much as $5 million. But, what Lubeck probably thought was the best sale of her life has turned into a bit of a nightmare.

Copyright Lawrey | Shutterstock

Just a few days ago, Lubeck announced in an Instagram reel that “the ring that captured 170,000 hearts is available now” for purchase through Sotheby’s. Many were supportive of the designer’s move to make Swift’s ring a permanent part of her inventory, but a Reddit user was quick to point out that not every commenter on the reel was feeling the love.

“I wish you weren’t doing this. TS deserves to have the only one,” said one fan. Another argued, “That should have stayed a one of a kind ring.” A third Instagrammer accused Lubeck of using Swift’s high-profile engagement as a chance for her to be “getting that bag.”

It’s all the more surprising given how supportive Swifties were of Lubeck in the beginning.

Lubeck, who is living a life many could only dream of at just 30 years old, shared a sweet reel on her Instagram account a few days after Swift and Kelce’s engagement was announced, thanking fans for their kindness. “To those of you who have been with me since day one, thank you so much from the bottom of my heart,” she said. “And to those of you who are new, I’m enchanted to meet you.”

Of course, her message included a nod to lyrics from Swift’s hit “Enchanted,” and Swifties couldn’t get enough of it. “Love seeing you shine!! We are enchanted to meet you as well!!” one said. “That was the best Swiftie welcome I’ve ever received,” another commented.

Somehow, her talent that was once lauded by Swift's fanbase is suddenly in question simply because she's doing what any businessperson would do in her shoes. Being the designer of any celebrity's fashion choices is the best marketing there is, and an engagement ring is no exception.

Many Taylor Swift fans bought dupes of the original engagement ring design.

There was a time when Swifties couldn’t have been more supportive of Lubeck, and really hoped to see the young jeweler go on to do even greater things. All of that changed when Lubeck dared to offer up Swift’s ring design for sale, which many of her defenders pointed out is just her “making rings in her signature design.”

Taylor Thompson | Pexels

As several Redditors pointed out, Swifties were also quick to snag their own replicas of the ring when Etsy sellers and other jewelers did their best to recreate the design. It all feels a bit hypocritical, knowing they rushed to grab their own duplicates of the ring when they could.

This behavior is probably a result of parasocial relationships. According to Psychology Today, this term was first used by psychologists Donald Horton and R. Richard Wohl in 1956 to describe “one-sided relationships in which a person develops a strong sense of connection … with someone they don’t know.”

Parasocial relationships aren’t always unhealthy, but it’s important to remember that celebrities are actual people with a lot of power, especially when they’re at the level Swift is. It’s unlikely that Lubeck would be able to sell rings similar to Swift’s without her approval. There’s no need for fans to rush to her defense.

