Ranch Employee Tells TikTok Star She’s Too ‘Fat’ To Ride Their Horses After She Called Them Out In Video

A New York cattle ranch has come under fire after TikToker Remi Bader posted a video saying that she wasn't allowed to ride a horse at the ranch because she was too "fat."

Bader, who has over two million followers on TikTok, posted a video on June 11, showing the ranch's buildings with a text overlay calling out the owners of the ranch for allegedly mistreating her.

Remi Bader claimed the Montauk horse made her leave because of her weight.

"Shoutout to Deep Hollow Ranch in Montauk for making me leave because I weigh over 240," Bader wrote.

In the caption of the video, Bader added: "I’ve rode horses before and have never had this issue," adding that the ranch should advertise this on signs in the future.

On the Ranch's blog, there is a guide on how much weight a horse can carry. It states “a rider should be not more than 15% of the horses’ weight.” They also have a list of options for “The Best Horse Breeds For Plus-Sized Riders.”

It is unclear if this information was available before Bader called out the ranch.

Just as her claims took off on social media, one of the employees at the New York ranch had a less than respectful response.

The ranch employee appeared to mock Remi Bader, calling her fat.

Broudy Keogh, who appears to be the owner's son, posted a now-deleted response video that Bader dueted on TikTok.

It showed an image of a TikTok comment left by Bader that read: "I don't really need any opinions on this one. It's the fact of how it wasn't advertised and how poorly it was handled. This was my experience, not yours."

Towards the end of the clip, the employee can be heard saying, "When you're not a fat b-ch you can ride at Deep Hollow Ranch."

Deep Hollow Ranch issued a statement on their Facebook page following Bader's complaint, referring to the user who made the video as a "teenage employee," writing: "We would like to apologize to anyone who this offended and we do not condone or agree with any part of that employee's video."

Despite the Ranch not explicitly saying the employee was their son, on their website it says a couple named Pete and Cate Keogh run the ranch with the help of their children, one of whom is name Broudy, the same name that matches the username of the user who posted the video.

Their apology wasn't well-received, with many commenters calling for them to fire their "teenage employee."

In a follow-up post shared on Bader's Instagram story on June 12, she wrote that she never intended to hurt a small business.

Bader, who often posts TikTok videos about beauty, fashion, and body positivity, explained that she was shocked by the way one of the ranch employees spoke and treated her, and therefore felt compelled to share her experience with her followers.

"I posted for a reason and that's not because of me being denied to ride the horses. I get it, some places have weight requirements and I'd never want to hurt the horses, but it was the way I was spoken [to] and laughed at by the owner and the way I was treated overall," she wrote.

Bader said her negative experience at Deep Hollow Ranch was later supported by the video posted by the employee who called her "fat."

"[They] made [it] very clear that they did not want me there because of my weight and that's very disappointing," Bader added.

