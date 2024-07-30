Sorry, Ladies — 'Pommel Horse Guy' Stephen Nedoroscik Has A Girlfriend

Anyone who has been keeping up with the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics has likely heard of the amazing feat pulled off by the U.S. men’s gymnastics team. According to Yahoo News, the team won a bronze medal in the all-around final after not medaling since 2008.

While each member of the team played an important role in this victory, Stephen Nedoroscik, who has affectionately come to be known as the “pommel horse guy” on the internet, sealed the deal with his impressive performance on the apparatus.

Since his medal-clinching performance, Nedoroscik has become something of a legend in U.S. sports, drawing accolades not just for his athletic abilities but also for his Clark Kent-style glasses and messy hair.

As his popularity has exploded, there’s no doubt that some women are wondering about his relationship status and whether pommel horse guy has a girlfriend. Unfortunately for them, Nedoroscik is taken, and has been for quite some time now.

Who is Stephen Nedoroscik’s girlfriend, Tess McCracken?

The 25-year-old athlete is dating fellow gymnast Tess McCracken. The couple attended Penn State University together, but met before becoming classmates, per E News.

McCracken and Nedoroscik regularly post about each other on their social media pages. For example, McCracken celebrated their anniversary through a slideshow on TikTok with photos of her and Nedoroscik set to the Taylor Swift song “Lover.”

Stephen Nedoroscik, you are an OLYMPIAN❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YNN0Q0W3dT — Tess McCracken (@tess_mccracken) July 1, 2024

“I’ve loved you eight summers now, honey … but I want ‘em all,” Swift sang in the background of the slideshow of romantic pics.

His girlfriend Tess McCracken is a retired gymnast.

Shared interests are often an indicator of a solid relationship. Nedoroscik and McCracken have that in spades. Both hail from the world of gymnastics.

Just as Nedoroscik specializes in the pommel horse, McCracken also has gymnastics events she is known for. Her profile on the Penn State University Sports website stated that she won three career event titles — two on balance beam and one on uneven bars.

It is unclear why McCracken retired from gymnastics, but she did so in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, she wrote a touching tribute to the sport she loved so much on her Facebook page.

“I could post a hundred different pictures in a dozen different sparkly leotards, but no matter how many I choose, it still wouldn’t do justice to how much you are a part of me,” she said.

Tess McCracken trained with Simone Biles’ coaches.

According to E News, McCracken trained with Cecile Canqueteau-Landi and Laurent Landi, the famed French coaches of gymnastics superstar and Olympic powerhouse Simone Biles.

The Associated Press noted that the Landi coaches have been working with Biles since 2017. Before that, they were reported as coaches for McCracken, who trained at the World Olympic Gymnastics Academy in Plano, Texas.

Penn State University Sports lauded McCracken’s career before coming to the school, and said, “She was the 2012 Texas level 10 state champion on balance beam as well as second place on uneven bars while tallying a third place in the all-around. McCracken went on to compete in the USA Junior Olympic National Championships where she finished in the top-10 in the nation on uneven bars and balance beam.”

His girlfriend Tess McCracken was up for the prestigious AAI Award.

McCracken’s Penn State University profile noted she was a nominee for the AAI Award. This award is given by American Athletic, Inc. to the “most outstanding senior female gymnast in the country.”

Two years without gymnastics, and there’s something poetic about my first alumni night being almost exactly two years later to the day. Watching these videos back makes me so nostalgic for the pure joy of hitting a routine with my best friends. We Are, Forever💙 pic.twitter.com/sG6NFe6AOv — Tess McCracken (@tess_mccracken) March 8, 2022

AAI’s website said it is “often likened to the Heisman Trophy.”

McCracken was nominated during her senior season in 2020. That year, the award ultimately went to Maggie Nichols from the University of Oklahoma.

Tess McCracken works as a bio-pharmaceutical project manager.

Penn State University Sports stated that McCracken majored in science at the college. It appears that she has put that degree to good use.

A LinkedIn profile for a Tess McCracken that doesn’t have a photo seems to belong to the same Tess McCracken who is dating Stephen Nedoroscik, as it mentions her time at Penn State and work as a gymnast.

According to the profile, McCracken also received her Master of Science from the university. She is putting her degrees to use now as a bio-pharmaceutical project manager.

Stephen Nedoroscik has wished his girlfriend a happy anniversary every year on Instagram.

Nedoroscik clearly cares about his girlfriend, who he regularly posts pictures of on his Instagram account.

“I can’t imagine where I’d be without you supporting me every day,” he wrote in the caption of his post commemorating their eight-year anniversary.

8 years✨ What an adventure❤️ pic.twitter.com/pxsl6zgt9Q — Tess McCracken (@tess_mccracken) July 4, 2024

McCracken is a regular fixture on Nedoroscik’s Instagram, where fans say they are “so lucky to have each other.”

“If Steve loves her, we love her!” one person commented.

It’s nice to see a man clearly so in love with his partner, something that feels like it is becoming rarer and rarer in today’s world.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news and human interest topics.