Pharrell Williams, A Very Rich Man, Says The American Dream Should Not Be About Getting Rich — ‘Tell Your Kids To Do What They Love’

Pharrell Williams, an innovator, artist, and entrepreneur who has managed to build an empire and, subsequently, millions of dollars off of his dreams and talents, recently spoke about his thoughts on the American dream and what it should look like moving forward.

It's no secret that the American dream means different things to different people, especially over the last several years, but Williams is insisting that it shouldn't be about money anymore.

Pharrell Williams claimed that the American dream should not be about getting rich.

While speaking on stage at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Williams explained that society should be more about career fulfillment than monetary advantages and success. Williams, who is known to encourage the arts and the importance of finding happiness in things that might not be considered a conventional method for others, claimed that he was raised to think about his life and career differently.

"In my country, we are raised to think about how to make the most money because our parents thought that way," Williams, a Virginia Beach native, said. "They had this false sense of what the American dream is or should be."

He continued, "The American dream is not about making the most money. In fact, the human dream and the consumers’ dream shouldn’t be about making the most money. It should be about spending the most time doing something that you love."

Williams' message seemed to be directed at parents who press their children to choose a career with earning potential over their true calling.

Parents, of course, want their kids to be successful and secure as adults, but according to Williams, forcing occupations like doctor or lawyer on a child with an innate skill in the arts is not true to his idea of the American dream.

Williams explained that many people who want to appease their parents will go to college and follow this path only to realize that it's not actually what they want.

"Some of you go to college, and as you’re taking that major, you find out, 'You know what, I know my mom and dad have spent all this money, and they’re gonna be really pissed, but I’m changing my major.' And you are happy," the singer said.

"That’s not what happens to the vast majority. The vast majority, they go after it, and they don’t get it. And then they end up working somewhere they hate because it’s the next best thing financially."

Not many Americans still believe the American dream is attainable.

While there are certain aspects of Williams' vision of the American dream, — like encouraging kids to explore their interests — it might not be an option for many.

What he did get right, however, is that the American dream in its original form is a fairly dead concept.

According to a July 2024 survey by the Pew Research Center, about half of Americans (53%) say that dream is still possible. Meanwhile, 41% say the American dream was once possible for people to achieve — but is not anymore. And 6% say it was never possible.

This antiquated American dream refers to the ideology that success can be achieved through hard work and determination.

Of course, this American dream has only ever been possible for one group of people: white Americans. Marginalized communities and immigrants have always worked hard and, honestly, harder than their white counterparts. Things haven't ever been handed to us, and we constantly have to prove ourselves.

But in recent years, with inflation, the state of the economy, and even politics, more and more people are realizing how unattainable this American dream has become.

Regarding Williams' words, I think we should encourage our youth to do the things that they love and that bring them happiness, but we should also encourage them to be realistic because often, the things that bring you joy aren't always lucrative. It's a disservice if we're not preparing our youth for the reality of adulthood. But we shouldn't crush their dreams either.

Gen Z workers are leaving their dream jobs behind in search of stability.

Unfortunately, it's becoming less possible for people to have a job that brings them happiness and a job that allows them to be compensated. In fact, according to a May 2024 report from Handshake, the class of 2023 is prioritizing stability in response to the flurry of layoff headlines and talk of a looming recession.

Nearly half of the 954 students surveyed in March said they are applying for more jobs because of news about economic uncertainty. And 36% said they are opening their job search to other industries, companies, and roles. That has led to stark increases in fields like government, nonprofit, and retail.

Frankly, the American dream has made it almost impossible to "get rich" at all. It's definitely unachievable for people to believe that working hard and diligently will mean that they'll eventually see the fruits of their labor.

That's the sad reality, and it's something that many young adults are being forced to grapple with.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.