Study Finds That 2 Blue-Collar Industries Have The Unhappiest Employees — Despite Gen Zers Skipping College For Trade School

A college degree quickly changed from being a necessity to finding career success to being just one path that a person can choose, especially among young adults. Many Gen Zers are forgoing college altogether, whether choosing to work for themselves, i.e., becoming social media content creators or finding employment on the other side of the spectrum — blue-collar work.

Unfortunately, it seems that certain blue-collar industries have started becoming less desirable according to a recent study, which ranked the happiest and unhappiest workers.

The study found that 2 blue-collar industries have the unhappiest employees.

According to recruitment firm Bubblegum Search, which analyzed over 2,000 Reddit comments, as well as wages and workers' hours to rank the different blue-collar employees, they found that topping the list of the least happy were electricians. The study, reported by Fortune, discovered that the physically demanding nature of the job and 40+ hour workweeks didn’t make up for the “decent” £25,000 to £40,000 salary ($32,453.62 to $51,925.80).

Construction workers came in second, with warehouse managers and construction project managers rounding out the list. According to the research, "unpredictable hours," stress, and taxing work were among the top reasons for employee job dissatisfaction in these industries.

The findings from this research were a bit surprising, especially considering the benefits of going to trade school and becoming a blue-collar worker.

Of course, blue-collar work is not for everyone.

Many people choose trade school over going to college because it is low-cost compared to a four-year degree, there are immediate job opportunities that provide workers with adequate pay, and the ability to learn a trade can really come in handy, even outside of working a blue-collar job.

Most importantly, there is always a need for qualified tradespeople, including plumbers, electricians, and construction workers.

Going to college and obtaining a degree is slowly becoming a privilege for the wealthy, especially given the low return on investment.

Not only is college affordability becoming a concern, but student debt has also skyrocketed, which is why it's not shocking how many Gen Zers are choosing to forgo college altogether, especially when trade schools can provide them financial freedom.

Gen Zers are skipping college for trade school, but they aren't necessarily happier than their academic peers.

A report from the home services app Thumbtack found that social media has been a main driver regarding interest in skilled trade careers, with 55% of Gen Z respondents now saying they are considering a career in the skilled trades.

The Thumbtack report also discovered that 93% of Gen Z graduates and 80% of parents surveyed said learning a skilled trade can be a better route to economic security than college.

There's also been a gradual uptick in the number of workers between the ages of 18 and 25 joining certain trade career fields, including electricians, plumbers, and mechanics, per data shared with CNBC Make It. Lisa Countryman-Quiroz, the CEO of a nonprofit that provides career training for unemployed workers, explained to NPR that she's seen a huge shift in skilled trade work among Gen Z.

"Folks have really prioritized a college education as a path to the middle class and a path to a cushy office job." But, Countryman-Quiroz admitted, "Over the last 10 to 15 years, we are seeing a trend among young people opting out of universities. Just the crushing debt of college is becoming a barrier in and of itself."

The influx of Gen Zers choosing to go down the trade route makes the findings from the study of unhappy employees that much more disheartening. But, it also highlights the grim reality that it's rare to find a career field where the majority of employees feel fulfilled and positive about the work they're doing and the environment they're dedicating their time to.

It's no secret that corporate jobs are incredibly draining, and many workers who sit behind a desk from 9 to 5 feel the same way as blue-collar workers.

Like any job though, people must prioritize their own well-being and take time away when they start to feel overwhelmed, stressed, or burnt out.

Employers should also learn to be more attuned to their employees' needs because it's concerning if a majority of them are starting to feel unhappy.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.