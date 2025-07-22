Why People Think Netflix ‘Ruined’ Perfect Match By Actually Finding One

We're less than two weeks away from Season 3 of Netflix's reality dating and competition show "Perfect Match," but some fans have already expressed their disappointment with over Netflix "ruining" the season. Fans couldn't be more excited to see all of the drama (and romance) that this new season will bring. Consisting of singles from other reality shows, including "Love Is Blind," "The Mole," and "Too Hot to Handle," host Nick Lachey puts them through a series of challenges and matchups to eventually help them find "the one."

However, fans are a little worried that Season 3 may have already been ruined after multiple cast members have revealed their current relationship status, including "Love Is Blind" alums Amber Desiree "AD" Smith and Ollie Sutherland, who recently announced both their engagement and pregnancy. Many are pointing out that production simply waited too long between filming Season 3 and airing it.

Fans think Netflix 'ruined' Perfect Match Season 3 by revealing a perfect match.

Fans have taken to various social media platforms, including Reddit, to voice their concerns over Season 3 of "Perfect Match." Many people have pointed out that the romance between two of the cast members for this season, AD Smith and Ollie Sutherland, has already been spoiled.

Smith, who appeared on "Love Is Blind" Season 6, and Sutherland, who was on "Love Is Blind UK" Season 1, both had tumultuous rides on their respective shows but ultimately didn't end up tying the knot with the person they met in the pods. However, Smith and Sutherland are now engaged after meeting on "Perfect Match" and are also expecting a baby together.

Ollie Sutherland | Instagram

"They kinda ruined the season with the whole ad and Ollie reveal," one dedicated fan pointed out on Reddit. "I understand what they were doing but it kinda undermines the mystery aspect of who’s gonna end up with who,"

It isn't even just Smith and Sutherland who've clearly found love on "Perfect Match," but Hannah Burns as well, who appeared on "The Mole" Season 2. Burns recently announced her pregnancy, but is also set to appear on Season 3. While she hasn't publicly revealed who she's having a baby with, it's just another reason why fans think Netflix should not have waited so long between filming and airing.

Netflix filmed 'Perfect Match' Season 3 in mid-2024.

According to Reality Ashley, 'Perfect Match' Season 3 wrapped filming in September 2024, meaning Netflix has been sitting on the footage for almost a full year. While Netflix dating show contestants typically have to keep their relationships quiet until their seasons air, Smith and Sutherland first sparked relationship rumors in October 2024 after a TikTok video showed the two of them enjoying a romantic date together in Mexico. The rumors only continued after Smith appeared on the "Love Is Blind" Season 7 reunion, where she confirmed that she was seeing somebody.

Smith admitted that she was "happy" and "having a good time," but refused to mention her beau. The rumor mill went into overdrive after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Smith was spending a lot of time in London, especially around Christmas and New Year’s, based on the photos she posted to her Instagram.

Ollie Sutherland | Instagram

AD and Ollie eventually announced their engagement and subsequent pregnancy.

During the "Love Is Blind" Season 8 reunion in March 2025, Smith and Sutherland revealed that they were engaged. First, the two spoke about their lives, which included Smith's podcast "What's the Reality?" and their appearance together on Season 3 of "Perfect Match." Before showing a promo for the upcoming season, a video showed Sutherland leading Smith to a section of the beach and surprising her with the proposal.

"You're my best friend, you're the love of my life. I've never felt as happy as I have since I've met you," Sutherland said as he got down on one knee. "Nothing would make me happier than spending the rest of my life loving you."

He then popped the question, and AD immediately said "yes." During the reunion, Sutherland admitted that the proposal had been "months" in the making, but there was still more to reveal. In May 2025, the couple announced they would become parents.

The two shared the news on Instagram, which featured Smith and Sutherland walking toward each other and then holding hands. The clip ended with them turning towards the camera as they both rested their hands on Smith's baby bump.

It's clear Netflix is proud of 'Perfect Match' finally producing a perfect match.

While fans argue that Netflix spoiled the ending of 'Perfect Match' Season 3, Smith and Sutherland's joint news of an engagement and pregnancy has made fans even more curious about their journey to love. The couple has been adamant that fans will still be hit with all the twists and turns that make the show as appealing as it is; there's no doubt that the ending, so to speak, has been ruined.

Regardless, it raises the question of whether Netflix producers made a mistake by having such a big gap between filming and releasing their reality shows, especially when these real-life developments inadvertently reveal major plot points before the season even airs. I guess we'll all just have to tune in to find out!

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.