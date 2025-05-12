Why People Think Elon Musk Is The Father Of Amber Heard’s Twins

Actress Amber Heard has kept the identity of her children’s father, or fathers, a closely held secret. In 2021, Heard revealed she was a mother to a daughter named Oonagh, welcomed via surrogate. On Mother’s Day 2025, in an Instagram post, Heard revealed Oonagh has now been joined by a set of twins named Agnes and Ocean.

Naturally, speculation about just who the father of Heard's children is has run rampant. Some people suspect it may be the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. While some fans argue that this idea is ludicrous, there are clues that suggest Musk could be the father.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk dated on and off for several years after her divorce from ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard may be even more well-known for the struggles she has faced in her personal life than for her work as an actress and activist. In 2022, after years of animosity and allegations from both sides, Heard faced off against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, in a defamation lawsuit in a Virginia court. NBC News reported that the jury ruled in favor of Depp.

So much of the spotlight was focused on Heard and Depp that it would have been easy to miss any other goings on in the pair’s lives. However, Heard met Musk at the Met Gala in 2016, and they reportedly dated on and off through 2018, according to the Daily Mail.

In 2021, Heard shared that she welcomed Oonagh into her life in an Instagram post. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child,” she wrote in the caption. Four years before was 2017, when she was linked to Musk.

During the Heard v. Depp defamation case, Jennifer Howell, a friend of Heard’s sister, Whitney, revealed that Heard and Musk planned to have children together. Per the Daily Mail, Howell said that Heard was “in a legal battle with [Musk] over embryos they had created together … He wanted to destroy them, and Amber tried to keep them to have a baby.”

If Musk were the father of any of Heard’s three children, it certainly wouldn’t be his first time as a father. The Daily Mail reported that he has 14 known children with four different women. However, the Wall Street Journal noted that several sources claim the actual count of the children Musk has fathered is higher, and that he has hopes to have a “legion” of kids.

Despite the coincidences that point to the possibility that Musk is the father of some or all of Heard’s children, other fans believe it’s just a conspiracy theory.

Since Heard’s legal battles with Depp, fans have been sharply divided between the two stars. In a Reddit forum for those who believed Depp was in the wrong, known as r/DeppDelusion, one person shared their thoughts on why Musk was actually not connected to any of Heard’s children.

“I honestly think the reason people keep promoting the lie that Amber Heard’s child is Elon’s is because they feel guilty about what happened to Amber Heard and they want to feel like she’s taken care of,” they stated.

The general idea of the post was that believing Musk is involved in Heard’s children’s lives allows one to feel less guilty about what happened to Heard in the aftermath of the defamation lawsuit. However, there is no evidence to support the idea that she has any help from someone as rich as Musk in her life right now.

Still, the revelation that Heard suddenly has a set of twins, combined with Musk’s apparent desire to have as many children as possible, is intriguing.

Heard’s announcement that she had added a set of twins to her family shocked her fans as it seemed to come out of nowhere. One could view it as suspicious in light of Musk’s attempt to have a “legion” of children with various women, especially given their history.

However, it’s just as likely that Heard had her children with the help of surrogacy and donors, and Musk is not involved in her life now at all. After all, there is really no evidence to suggest that he is.

