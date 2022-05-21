What You See First In This Optical Illusion Reveals How You Deal With Problems In Your Life

You use problem-solving skills every single day in just about everything that you do, no matter how big or small the problem might be.

Are you an outside-of-the-box thinker who figures out problems on your own? Or do you like to have all of the information in front of you before coming up with a local, analytical solution?

Optical illusions often have multiple meanings within their images or videos, and people rely on their perceptions of those illusions to figure out how they see the world.

These images have been circulating across TikTok but we've also included the images below so you can play along for yourself.

It’s not uncommon for people to find their own meanings in these illusions as they’re always up for interpretation, and the way you interpret things around you says a lot about your personality.

This optical illusion reveals how you solve problems.

What’s the first thing you see when you look at this image?

If you originally noticed the dog's hind leg and tail first, then that means you solve problems on your own and you aren’t afraid to think outside of the box.

You don’t like taking help from anyone else, you’re headstrong, and will come up with just about anything and everything in order to solve a problem.

However, if the first thing you noticed was the dog’s snout in the negative space, then you like to drink everything in before coming up with a solution.

You’re much more likely to think analytically and rely on all of the information that you’re given in order to come up with a rational solution to whatever problem might come your way.

Some people see both, and that means that while you’re able to use your analytical skills to think about a problem, the solution that you come up with is a creative one.

You’re capable of fully maxing out your potential whenever you’re trying to solve a problem.

This optical illusion reveals whether you're a leader or a follower.

If the first thing you saw were two crocodiles facing each other, then that means you like being in control of everything in your life and being at the head of every decision.

You are a natural-born leader, and you like to be the one directing people where to go and what to do. You don’t like taking orders from others.

However, if you saw the bird with its wings spread in the yellow space, that means your are more comfortable taking a seat in the back of the car and letting others tell you what you should be doing.

That doesn’t mean that you aren’t a good leader or don’t have very good leadership skills, it just means that you’re much better at executing something when you are told exactly what you need to do.

If you saw both, then that means you’re capable of executing both flawlessly. It doesn’t matter who’s directing or who’s being told what to do because you’ll be getting the job done regardless.

You’re okay with someone else taking the lead knowing full well that you’re capable of performing either role, so you’re putting the concerns of others first.

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.