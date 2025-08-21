Nick Cannon Explains Why He Doesn’t ‘Co-Parent’ His 12 Kids

Nick Cannon is once again sharing a glimpse into his family life. Cannon, who since 2011 has become a father to 12 kids by six different women, Monroe, Moroccan, Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, Zen, Legendary, Onyx, Rise, Beautiful, and Halo, recently opened up about the dynamic that he tries to have with all of his kids and their mothers.

During an episode of his podcast, "Nick Cannon @ Night," the comedian and actor responded to a fan's question about his co-parenting relationships and how he's able to have a successful blended family. The 44-year-old claimed that he's not someone who wholeheartedly believes in the term co-parenting.

Advertisement

Nick Cannon explained why he doesn't 'co-parent' his 12 kids.

"Curious to hear Nick's perspective on managing multiple co-parenting relationships while dating. It's a unique situation that could offer some real insights for blended families," a listener of Cannon's podcast wrote in on X for the former "Wild 'N Out" host to answer.

Cannon responded that he has "always had an issue" with the term "co-parenting." Instead, Cannon pointed out that he actually believes it's just "parenting."

Ga Fullner | Shutterstock

Advertisement

"When you start throwing labels on things, I think it does more harm than help and can get very dangerous, because then everybody else has a preconceived notion of what you're doing," he explained. "I haven't figured it out yet. I haven't gotten it all the way right. But also to your point, if I just step into every situation with respect, compassion, and individuality. That's the other thing I always do with anyone I'm involved with in my life."

The act of co-parenting is meant to be a collaborative effort, usually between two people who are no longer together but share one or more children. Whether or not two people are trying to make their relationship work, they've come to an understanding that they both still need to show up for their kids.

While Cannon received a bit of backlash for refusing to call what he's doing co-parenting, it's clear that his issue with the term has nothing to do with actually showing up for his kids and more to do with the language used to describe how he cares for his kids.

Advertisement

Cannon spoke about the relationship that he has with the mothers of his children.

When it comes to the mothers of his kids, he's cautious about how he refers to them as well. "I don't bunch them together. I really try my hardest not to be like, 'Oh yeah, my baby mamas, ' you know, unless I'm telling a joke or something like that, but no one wants to be grouped into anything," he continued. "Everyone wants to be treated like an individual with respect and compassion."

When it comes to actually spending time with his kids, Cannon had previously spoken about the fact that he prefers to spend individual time with them rather than getting the entire group together. In an interview with PEOPLE, Cannon said it "works a lot better" for him.

"I feel like qualitative experiences are when I can give everyone their own individual experience," he said. "I actually love stepping into their world. Going to their sports games or giving them their personal time for the holidays. So I have no problem with bouncing around."

Despite the judgment that usually surrounds Cannon and his ever-growing family of children, it's clear that he tries his hardest to show up for them, and that seems to be all that matters to him and his role as a father.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.