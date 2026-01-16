A psychic named Jenna, known as @goldendaughtertarot on TikTok, said, despite stereotypes, there are many NFL players who exhibit strong “positive energy.” She shared three players who stand out to her the most in a video.

Everyone thinks they’re big, muscular guys who are super masculine and tough. As the line between professional athlete and celebrity has blurred, though, people have come to see that there’s actually a lot more to NFL players than their ability to throw a ball and tackle someone.

Many NFL players have done amazing things for their communities and been big supporters of charitable initiatives. They’ve shown a different side of themselves by introducing the world to their families and offering a behind-the-scenes look at their relationships with teammates.

These 3 NFL players have very strong positive energy, says a psychic:

1. Jason Kelce (and Kylie Kelce)

First up on Jenna’s list was Jason Kelce, who played as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons, per ESPN. “I know what you’re gonna say to me,” she said. “‘Jenna, he’s retired.’ I don’t care. That man is a joy bringer … He was a great football player, but I think he’s an even better person.”

Of course, Jenna couldn’t bring up Jason Kelce without mentioning his better half, Kylie Kelce. “I know she also does not play in the NFL, but that’s OK,” she said. “I simply can’t go on without discussing her. I think she is the epitome of pure white light. I think that she is just, um, so positive.”

The Kelces married in 2018 after meeting on Tinder. They have four daughters together and have become fixtures in the pop culture space as they each host popular podcasts. Kylie’s is called “Not Gonna Lie,” while Jason co-hosts “New Heights” with his brother and fellow NFL player Travis Kelce.

Jeffrey added that Kylie is very involved with the Eagles Autism Foundation. Meanwhile, Jason founded the Be Philly Foundation in 2022, which supports local public school students with their physical and mental health. While they have accomplished so much that’s worth talking about themselves, the whole Kelce family got a major publicity boost after Travis began dating Taylor Swift, whom he proposed to a few months ago.

2. Josh Allen

Next, Jenna talked about Josh Allen, who has been a quarterback with the Buffalo Bills for eight seasons. “He is the salt of the earth,” she said. “He is such a generous of spirit type of person. He is great in his community, and he really cares about the youth.”

Allen is very involved with the Patricia Allen Fund at Golisano Children’s Hospital, which was named after his grandmother. Fans began donating $17 to the hospital in 2020, in honor of Allen’s jersey number. Per Yahoo Sports, Allen has also auctioned off hats he wore during games to benefit the hospital and has allowed patients to design his cleats.

Allen also gained some celebrity star power when he married actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld last year. The couple is expecting their first child together.

3. Jalen Hurts

For Jenna’s third and final choice, she went with another Philadelphia Eagles player, Jalen Hurts, who has been the team’s quarterback for six seasons, according to ESPN. “I think that he is somebody who handles himself with such poise, especially under high pressure,” she noted. “I think he has a very good energy about him." Jenna said that Hurts works a bit as Kelce’s energetic counterpart, as he’s "a little bit more reserved,” while Kelce is “very boisterous.”

Hurts is known for his work with his own organization, the Jalen Hurts Foundation. The foundation’s website stated, “Jalen believes youth across the country possess undiscovered abilities and strengths that have not been utilized. He personally has benefitted from the light of encouragement and wants to provide that to others … He takes extreme pride and joy in being able to step outside of himself and support uplifting avenues for our youth’s future.”

While Jenna may have been going solely off the vibes each of these players projects, it seems like there really is something to the idea that they spread good energy. Each is well-liked and known for their involvement in charitable work they hold dear. All three are setting a good example for the young people who look up to them and watch them play.

