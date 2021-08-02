Gonzo Comes Out As Non-Binary On 'Muppet Babies' — And Uses They/Them Pronouns

The "Muppet Babies" are challenging gender norms and providing representation with their gender non-conforming character Gonzo.

It’s time to stop forcing children to follow the rules, and start teaching them to challenge them. Rules are like your best friend's ex-boyfriend's Instagram account. They're meant for unfollowing.

Especially in the context of gender, which we know by now, is a construct, obviously.

Emmy Award-nominated series, Disney Junior's Muppet Babies, decided to spread a little love and positivity while encouraging viewers to challenge society's oppressive understanding about gender identity.

Gonzo comes out as non-binary in 'Muppet Babies.'

In the most recent episode titled “Gonzo-rella,” Gonzo has the chance to define their gender identity for themself and appears to use they/them pronouns. A non-binary icon.

And though the episode didn't using any specific terms to identify Gonzo's place in the LGBTQIA community, fans are taking this as a win for non-binary people!

GONZO NON-BINARY ICON CONFIRMED https://t.co/gx96wdfGRz — Carly Usdin (@carlytron) July 26, 2021

In the episode, Gonzo tries to follow their heart but is at the scrutiny of Miss Piggy and her friend, Summer Penguin.

The story goes like this. Miss Piggy and Summer Penguin cordially invite their Mupper friends to a royal ball.

When Gonzo expresses their excitement for dressing up like a princess, Miss Piggy pushes back.

"According to the royal handbook," Miss Piggy sneers, in her true draconian fashion, "The girls come as princesses, and the boys come as knights."

Miss Piggy opens the royal handbook, revealing a picture of three princesses on the left, and three knights on the left. "Oh," Gonzo sighs, "right."

The main princess on the left looks a lot like Gonzo with the same blue raspberry fur and googly eyes.

Is this a coincidence or an intention on the animator's part?

The 'Gonzo-rella' episode questions societal gender norms.

Throughout the episode, Miss Piggy and Summer Penguin keep referring to this royal handbook, as if it is backed by science — which it is not.

What does this “Royal Handbook” anyway? And why does Miss Piggy always feel like she has to enforce the rules?

Stop telling Gonzo what to wear and go yell at Kermit or something.

The handbook serves as an allegory for wider society and the way in which gender expectations are forced upon people without respecting their individual expression.

Gonzo isn’t the only character that pushes back on gender norms.

Suddenly, Gonzo’s “fairy rat-father” emerges, ready to console Gonzo.

“The girls said I’m not supposed to wear a dress,” they explain to their fairy rat father, “I don’t want everyone to be upset with me.”

The fairy rat-father grants Gonzo-rella one wish.

With a flick of a wand and a bippity boppity boo-ba, Gonzo-rella is bestowed with a glittery mask and gloves, a shimmering ball gown, and a pair of glass sneakers to match.

And what does Gonzor-ella ride in to get to the ball? A hard-boiled convertible of course, which just looks like a hard-boiled egg on wheels.

The Muppets quickly accept Gonzo-rella's unconventionality.

All of the muppets absolutely adore Gonzo-rella. None of the muppets can tell who is hiding behind the glamour and glitz.

Miss Piggy makes a huge turnaround by the end of the episode. She even uses “they/them” pronouns to refer to Gonzo-rella.

“We met the most amazing princess, but they ran away. And all they left behind was this,” Miss Piggy cries, showing off Gonzo-rella’s glass sneaker.

Gonzo takes the glass sneaker from Miss Piggy’s hoof. “Everyone, there’s something I need to tell you,” Gonzo says, “The princess who came to your ball tonight was me. I’m Gonzo-rella.”

“I don’t want to do things just because that’s the way they’ve always been done,” they say.

Fans are praising for Gonzo's gender expression.

Many were ecstatic by the use of gender-neutral pronouns. Way to go, Miss Piggy. And celebrated the symbolism of the episode for gender non-conforming children.

I'm sobbing the they/them pronouns and gonzo got to wear the dress this is so cute https://t.co/gdD9g4jab9 — mallow (@malvaes_) July 24, 2021 Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Even Muppet fan accounts have announced their full support.

In my eyes, the Muppets represent the ability to be accepting and loving of others, even if they may be a little different. To embrace those who others may shun.



I’m glad to see that philosophy is still going strong. pic.twitter.com/9mnKBdCsIT — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) July 24, 2021

What inspired the Muppet Babies 'Gonzo-rella' episode?

In an interview with D23, Muppet Babies executive producer, Tom Warburton revealed the inspiration behind the episode.

“Very early on, we wanted to do an episode where Gonzo just showed up to the Playroom wearing a skirt. And it was no big deal. No one cared or questioned it because Gonzo is always 200% Gonzo 347% of the time,” Warbuton said.

Then, the story editor and co-producer, Robyn Brown, decided to take it a step further with its Cinderella adaptation.

The idea, Warburton said, "was just SO wonderfully Gonzo. We hope he inspires kids watching to be 347% of themselves in their own way, too.”

"Sesame Street" and "Muppet Babies" is hugely influential amongst children and don't shy away from representing marginalized groups. Teaching kids the importance of self-expression and acceptance is a lesson that should be taught early!

In conclusion, if you’re throwing a party don’t tell your guests what not to wear or how to identify.

And don’t pin your friends down to society’s limited conceptions

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.