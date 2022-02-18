8 Movies And TV Shows Where You've Seen The Cast Of 'Bridgerton'

Netflix's hit drama 'Bridgerton' is officially premiering on March 22, 2022 for its second season, after capturing viewers' attention in one of the streaming platforms most-watched shows, according to NBC News.

Of course, for the show to be as amazing as it is, the cast of 'Bridgerton' definitely proved how talented they are, especially considering none of the actors in the show had been household names before the premiere.

However, many of the actors on the show have been acting for quite some time, and have appeared in many other TV shows and movies throughout their careers.

Here are 8 TV shows and movies where you've seen the cast of 'Bridgerton.'

1. Phoebe Dynevor — 'Younger'

Of course, everyone will recognize Dynevor from her leading role in 'Bridgerton,' where she plays Daphne, but before she was wearing ballgowns in a period-drama, Dynevor appeared on sitcom 'Younger.'

Dynevor appeared as Clare, an Irish woman who strikes up a relationship with Josh, played by Nico Tortorella, in the recent seasons of 'Younger,' according to Pop Buzz.

There had been quite a lot of drama surrounding Dynevor's character, who had been caught up in a love triangle between Josh and Liza, played by Sutton Foster.

2. Regé-Jean Page — 'Roots'

Prior to playing the allusive and brooding Simon, Page also had a history of acting in prior historical shows, but not of the same caliber as 'Bridgerton.'

Page played the role of Chicken George in the 2016 remake of 'Roots,' a show that chronicles the history of an African man sold to slavery in America, and his descendants, according to IMDb.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Page opened up about playing the role and taking on such a challenging project. "Roots touches so many people and once you start realizing that, you realize that it has touched an immense amount of people in an immensely important way," he said.

"And there's a whole generation of people it has not reached yet. And the import that we took from the original is important to be passed down."

3. Nicola Coughlan — 'Derry Girls'

Before she was playing shy and reserved, Penelope Featherington and (spoiler alert) Lady Whistledown, Nicola Coughlan was best known by fans for her role as Clare Devlin on the Netflix sitcom 'Derry Girls.'

The show, which premiered back in 2019, follows a group of Northern Irish teens growing up during The Troubles, which was an ethnic-nationalist conflict in Northern Ireland that lasted about 30 years from the late 1960s to 1998.

In 'Derry Girls' Couglan's character is the anxious teacher's pet of her friend group, marked as a goodie-two-shoes, but is still loved by fans for her endearing qualities, according to The Guardian.

Back in December 2021, Coughlan shared a tribute to playing Clare on 'Derry Girls,' as the show wrapped its third and final season. She wrote, "Goodbye Derry Girls, it’s been quite a ride,’ alongside a polaroid picture of her on set.

Goodbye Derry Girls, it’s been quite a ride pic.twitter.com/iQsWo43A8d — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) December 21, 2021

4. Jonathan Bailey — 'The Last Five Years'

English actor Jonathan Bailey, who played Daphne's older, and extremely protective, older brother, Anthony, Bailey was rather involved with being a stage actor.

Bailey starred in the West End production of 'The Last Five Years,' playing the character Jamie, alongside Samantha Barks, who played Cathy. The story followed them both, as two New Yorkers in their twenties who fall in and out of love over the course of five years, according to PlayBill.

'The Last Five Years' began performances in October 2016, and ran until December 2016. The production was written by and directed by Brown, with musical direction by Torquil Munro. It is produced by Hilary and Stuart Williams in association with Paul Taylor-Mills.

5. Claudia Jessie — 'Lovesick'

Prior to playing Daphne's younger sister, Eloise, and the lead investigator into finding out who Lady Whistledown really is, Claudia Jessie had a standout role in one of the final episodes of the British sitcom 'Lovesick,' according to IMDb.

The series follows Dylan, played by Johnny Flynn, and his journey with tracking down his exes and telling them to get tested after he is diagnosed with chlamydia. In the series, Jessie's character, Tasha, had been the final name on Dylan's list, and both finding her and confronting her turns out to be a rather difficult task.

6. Sabrina Bartlett — 'Game of Thrones'

Before Bartlett's role as Siena, Anthony Bridgerton's secret lover, she appeared in HBO's hit show 'Game of Thrones,' according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Bartlett appeared in the season 6 finale of the show, playing the woman Arya Stark pretended to be in order to get close to Walder Frey and kill him. Despite being a rather minor role in the big production, it served as an integral part to the storyline and seemingly allowed her to gain notoriety.

7. Freddie Stroma — 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince'

Most Harry Potter fans probably recognized Freddie Stroma the minute he appeared on the screen playing Prince Friederich, the man trying to court Daphne before he loses out to Simon.

Stroma played Cormac McLaggen in 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,' an arrogant Gryffindor student who becomes part of the Slug Club and who tries out for the Gryffindor Quidditch team, according to US Weekly. Stroma also reprised his role for brief appearances in the two 'Deathly Hallows' films as well.

8. Luke Thompson — 'Dunkirk'

Most people probably recognize Luke Thompson from his role as Benedict Bridgerton, the second-oldest Bridgerton sibling, but before that role, he was cast in the 2017 war movie 'Dunkirk,' which also starred Harry Styles.

Although Thompson's role is rather minuscule, he appeared for a quick scene as a warrant officer in the Christopher Nolan film, according to Closer. Besides acting in 'Dunkirk', Thompson also had a role playing Mark Antony in a production of Shakespeare's 'Julius Caesar' at the Globe Theatre, according to IMDb.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.