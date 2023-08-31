Mom Of 7 Says She Sets Aside Time To Work Out Everyday & That Other Moms Need To Stop 'Making Excuses'

Emma Lewis, a mother of seven from Nothern Ireland, shared the trick that works for her whenever she wants to find time to work out but is feeling overwhelmed by her parental and household duties. Lewis even urged other parents to try and find time to prioritize their own well-being, claiming that they just need to "stop making excuses."

Lewis explained how she balances exercising every day with taking care of her children.

The 39-year-old mother, who works as a motivational speaker and writer, will often use her Instagram page to promote the importance of mothers taking time for themselves, even if it's just for a few minutes every day. In a particular video, Lewis shared how she was able to fit her own version of self-care into her hectic schedule.

"Do you feel like self-care is accessible for you as a busy mum? For me, the 'typical' versions of self-care didn't fit with seven young children," Lewis wrote in overlay text on a video shared with her 2,800 followers on Instagram.

Lewis pointed out that there always seems to be something that needs to get done in her household, and that many of the self-care activities recommended to her don't really fit with the lifestyle of a mom who isn't gifted with much free time.

Lewis, the proud parent to Annabella, 13, Mabel, 11, Bobby, 9, Essie-May, 7, John, 6, Hugh-James, 3, and Wilfie, 19 months, acknowledged that since the gym isn't an option, she chooses to workout for just a few minutes every day from the comfort of her house. In the clip of her exercising, Lewis said her children will often get involved as well.

"A run on the sand alone for me is a no... but a walk with the kids where I can breathe is doable," she said. "These little people are my life. I give them my all, but I can't be counted out when it comes to looking after my well-being because I am a busy mum who is always with my children."

Lewis added that in the moments when her children need her to be present, she can do that, but she is also able to carve out time to be alone with herself.

Lewis admitted that she used to think she didn't have any time in the day to take care of herself.

In an interview with South West News Service, via the NY Post, Lewis shared that she wasn't really prioritizing herself like she should've been.

"I used to think I had too much on my plate for working out but it was actually because I wasn’t prioritizing myself as well as my kids,” she told the news outlet. Lewis even issued a strongly-worded PSA to other moms that they need to "stop making excuses" for neglecting their mental and physical well-being.

"It’s a hard pill to swallow, but it’s total rubbish if you think you don’t have time to do a quick 10-minute workout. If you can sit on your phone for 30 minutes, you can exercise.”

Lewis, who revealed that she'll do a couple of squats while preparing dinner, or will even walk around her house lifting weights, recalled being able to exercise before work, but after having seven children, she found herself losing the pre-motherhood version of herself.

"When you’re navigating parenthood, it can all slip away,” she continued. “I was feeling exhausted, lethargic, and unmotivated all the time because I was burning the candle at both ends and not having routines for myself.”

"It started with exercise and diet but now it’s about self-care which means reading, fake tanning twice a week, and I never do the school run without my hair and makeup done,” she remarked. "Every parent is different but we all have things that are important to us.”

It's crucial that mothers put the same energy into themselves as they are to their families.

Prioritizing self-care and well-being is important for everyone to do, including mothers. Mothers often find themselves juggling multiple responsibilities and tasks, which can lead to neglecting their own needs. According to a joint survey done by HealthyWomen and Working Mother, 78% of moms report they put off taking care of their own health because they were too busy looking after their loved ones.

It's important that mothers, like everyone else, have their own dreams, aspirations, and interests that go beyond their role as parents. It doesn't necessarily have to be exercising every day as Lewis does, nor should mothers feel shame if they find themselves not being able to go for a run or do yoga because of their busy schedules. Every mother's journey is unique, filled with joys, challenges, and moments of exhaustion, and what works for one may not work for all.

Whether it's a quick workout, stolen moments with a good book, or a relaxing bath after a long day, self-care can come in many different forms. Through these moments alone, mothers can be able to recharge and ultimately continue to not only give their best to their families, but to themselves as well.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.