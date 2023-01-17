Mom Of Triplets Called A 'Horrible Mother' By Her Partner After Leaving Babies Inside Alone To Go Take A Breather

Being a new mom is exhausting and can be overwhelming. The stress is amplified when you have more than one little one to care for.

A new mother of triplets recently took to the subreddit, AITA (Am-I-The-A—hole) to ask if she was in the wrong for taking a second to catch her breath and leaving her babies alone briefly.

The 20-year-old mom of three shared her surprise at having multiple children at once, saying, “I never expected ever in my life that I'd be a mother to triplets so when I first became pregnant it was definitely the last thing in my mind.”

She is the lone caretaker of all three newborns during the day.

She tells readers that she is the primary caretaker of the babies and is home all day with them alone. She even made the decision to continue her education online to be the best mother she could be.

Like most new moms, the Redditor needs a break here and there, especially when all of the babies are crying and inconsolable.

The young woman tells readers, “I find myself getting super frustrated to the point of tears. It's honestly so hard and the dad isn't here to help as he's either at work or at school.”

She adds some context, stating that she and her fiancé live in a main-floor apartment that they rented from his parents.

Because of the arrangement, when she decides to step outside for some fresh air, she’s limited to sitting in a chair near the front door.

As a precaution, she has a baby monitor with a camera in the little ones’ room, enabling her to keep an eye on them and get to them in case of an emergency.

Her fiancé lashed out after finding her on the front porch while the babies cried inside the apartment.

Recently, her partner came home to find her sitting outside the front door while the babies cried and “freaked out”, calling her names, including a “horrible mom.”

The young lady’s fiancé accused her of being neglectful and of putting the kids’ safety at risk. He went as far as telling her future in-laws, causing them, too, to turn on her.

She goes on to explain that she grew up in the foster care system and has no relationship with her biological family, so considers his family her own.

The reaction of the people who claim to love her is hurtful, but the woman reasserts, “I really don't think I was doing anything wrong or putting my babies in harm’s way but they seem to think otherwise.”

Now she has turned to her fellow Redditors to find out if she was at fault in this situation.

One woman offered her support, posting, “NTA (not the a—hole). When I had my baby one of the things the nurses told me repetitively while in the hospital and during the home visits is that if she is crying and I know she has been fed, she has a clean nappy on and she isn't sick, and I am getting stressed out its ok to go outside for a few minutes to just recollect myself.

Someone else agreed, adding, “Mom is amazing and is doing the exact right thing to ensure she keeps functioning. Tattletale dad on the other hand...”

The distraught mother eventually updated readers, saying, “I decided to show my fiancé this thread. At first, he was really upset with me for sharing our personal problems with strangers on the internet, even though it's anonymous.”

“But in the end when he had a chance to calm down and hear me and all of you guys out. He actually apologized and promised me he'd be more involved with parenting and even is willing to take parenting classes, which I'll hold him to that. I just wanna thank everyone for the support.”

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.