Mom Complains That Daycare Worker Gave Skittles To Her 15-Month-Old — 'I Thought I Overreacted, But She Did It On Purpose'

Concerned mom Aliese Grisham took to TikTok to voice her distress over an unexpected incident at her child's daycare when what seemed like a routine pick-up for her 15-month-old quickly turned into a shocking moment when Grisham discovered that her child had been given Skittles by a daycare worker.

"You would be upset if your 15-month-old got Skittles, right?" Grisham began her story by describing how she found candies in her son's hand.

She complained that a daycare worker gave Skittles to her 15-month-old.

"Because I'm putting him in the car. A skittle falls right into my hand. Obviously, my heart sinks to my butthole. There's a blue one in his other hand," she said.

What followed was a confrontation with the daycare worker that was, according to Grisham, surprisingly casual. Her concerns were met with confusion and indifference.

"No, but he had two Skittles in his hand. She just said, 'oh, okay.' As if I just had come to tell her for fun," Grisham said.

The mom further explained her conversation with the daycare worker, emphasizing her child's inability to chew such hard candies after the worker said that children with molars can eat them.

"One: he does have molars on the bottom, but not on the top. Two: Have you ever tried to eat a stale Skittle? It's hard for adults to chew them sometimes. A 15-month-old does not have the skill to chew one. Hard things like that…and that's common sense," Grisham added.

The video garnered significant attention online, with many viewers expressing support for Grisham.

"It's wild to me that she tried to talk to you like it's a debate- if mom says no, it means no," one person commented, reflecting a sentiment that resonated with others.

Photo: TikTok via @aliesemichelle

"I'd absolutely be upset! And the lack of concern from the daycare worker is what is the most odd part," another added.

The realization that Skittles were deliberately given to her child rather than mistakenly picked up sent her anger "skyrocketing."

"It's kept me up all night the past 2 nights, and now I'm just anxious about how the meals are served and if they are cut up properly," Grisham wrote in the comments.

Some suggested bringing up the concern with the director of the facility, while others suggested that she should find a new daycare altogether.

"Hope you found a new daycare!?" one person wrote.

One daycare worker gave a suggestion on what sweet foods a child of that age can eat.

"I work at a daycare. A treat to a 15-month-old would be puffs, cheerios, etc," they wrote.

The incident raises questions not only about the particular daycare worker's judgment but also about the protocols and training in place for staff who are trusted with the care and safety of young children.

At a delicate age when children are still developing their chewing abilities, the lack of consideration and understanding shown by the daycare worker is a concern for all parents.

This mom's story is a wake-up call to daycare providers and parents alike to ensure that proper care, communication, and common sense are at the forefront of child care. Regardless of whether a child can safely eat a particular food, the parent always gets the final say.

Their concerns should never be dismissed or not taken seriously.

Ethan Cotler is a writer and frequent contributor to YourTango living in Boston. His writing covers entertainment, news, and human interest stories.