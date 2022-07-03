Mom Asks If Making Her Son Eat Off Dirty Dishes After He Refused To Clean Them Was Too Harsh A Punishment

A mother on Reddit is wondering if she went too far with her punishment for her son who refuses to do his chores correctly.

The 45-year-old woman shared her story on the infamous subreddit "r/AmItheA–-hole" (AITA).

The forum allows users to share their moral debates with an audience of millions of other users, who can then decide if the user was justified or not.

The two most common ratings are “You’re the A–hole” (YTA) and “Not the A–hole” (NTA).

The mom made her son eat off a dirty dish because he wasn't cleaning.

The woman says that her family alternates who does each chore on different days.

Her 17-year-old son, however, doesn’t take well to doing the dishes and doesn’t put his full effort into it.

“He overpacks the dishwasher so the dish detergent can’t even get on the dishes,” the woman wrote. “It just catches on whatever pan he shoved in front. He also doesn’t rinse the dishes at all, so they come out dirty and caked in food. If we want to eat the day after he does dishes, we end up having to hand wash them.”

When the mother tried to talk to her son about the issue, he simply deflected and said “but the dishwasher sanitized them.”

One night, she came home from work exhausted to find the dishwasher filled with dirty dishes.

Her husband offered to hand wash the dishes they needed for dinner, which she agreed to, but told him to not wash any for their son.

She told him that he’d be eating off of the dirty dishes that night.

When he learned what was happening, he instantly made his grievances known.

“He went pale and started protesting that it was gross,” she wrote. “I quickly cut him off and reminded him that the dishwasher sanitized them. Hubby backed me up. If he wants to eat tonight, he will eat off his dishes.”

Despite his pleas to reconsider, she would not back down. Dinner went by quietly, but he left the table visibly upset.

However, her plan worked after all. The next time he did the dishes, they came out spotless.

Commenters overwhelmingly agreed that the woman was justified in her punishment and voted her as NTA.

They said that she handled the situation about as well as anyone could, and the results proved that her plan was a good one.

“You probably should have done this long ago,” one commenter said.

“If he doesn’t experience consequences he’s not going to grow up and be less selfish, and he is at an age where this is not going to be typical or understandable behavior very, very soon.”

“He knew what he was doing, and sometimes this sort of lesson is the only one that'll take,” another said. “Better the consequences of his behavior bite him in the ass amongst family, while he's still young, rather than out in the world amongst people who don't care about him.”

