Man Wonders If He’s Wrong For Calling Cops On Mother-In-Law Who Tried To Breastfeed His Son

A man is questioning his actions after he called the police on his mother-in-law for trespassing in his house and firing his babysitter behind his back.

The man’s wife, 34, tragically passed away minutes after she gave birth to their now-four-month-old baby, Sammy. He took a three-month leave from work just before his wife’s due date, but now that the leave is over, he has to find a caretaker for the baby.

His 56-year-old mother-in-law, Sandra, offered to watch Sammy for no cost, and he eventually agreed.

However, the plan went awry quickly and he hired a nanny instead. The mother-in-law still had the key and used it to sneak into his house and fire the nanny less than a week after he hired her.

But soon things took an even nastier turn.

The man ended up calling the police on his mother-in-law after she trespassed and fired his babysitter.

The man is now second-guessing his decision after hearing from family members. He posted his story to the subreddit r/AmItheA**hole (AITA) to see what internet strangers think about his choices.

He said that everything was going well for the first few weeks that his mother-in-law, Sandra, babysat but then he noticed that Sammy was getting far less formula than she was supposed to.

When he asked Sandra why Sammy wasn’t being fed enough formula, she answered that she was trying to breastfeed the child. He thought that she was joking at first, but then realized she was serious.

“She said Sammy needs to latch for a few minutes every day to ‘activate’ her milk production,” the man wrote. “I almost lost it, I told her she cannot do that, and she needs to stop. She said she will but I caught her again when I walked in my daughter's room and she was forcing Sammy to latch.”

The man told Sandra she wasn’t allowed to babysit anymore and took another week off from work to find a new caretaker. He did find one, but she only came for two days.

When he called the babysitter to ask where she was, she said that his “mother” fired her.

He then figured out that Sandra was the one responsible and confronted her about it. She told him that she had hired an “incompetent nanny” and threatened to call Child Protective Services on him. He called the police on her after the argument.

The man said in a later edit to the post that he also called CPS about the ordeal. He adds that his siblings-in-law agree that Sandra forcing the baby to breastfeed was wrong, but are still upset with him for having their mother arrested, leading to the man second-guessing himself.

However, the majority of people took his side of the argument.

Many commenters agreed that Sandra greatly overstepped her boundaries and called on the man to take action to prevent her from seeing Sammy again, such as changing the locks or even a restraining order.

They also pointed out how she was actively harming the child by not feeding her enough.

“Keep that crazy person away from your child, who cares if it's their grandparent,” one commenter wrote. “Not only was that so disgusting but she was also starving your child.”

Hopefully, the man can find a good babysitter for the baby and both can live a happy and healthy life again.

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. He majors in journalism at the University of Central Florida with a minor in sports business. Follow him on Twitter.