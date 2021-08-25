You Can Now Ride In Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile On Lyft — After Study Says Hot Dogs Take 36 Minutes Off Your Life

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, but what about hot dogs?

It's no secret that hot dogs are not the most nutritious meal option. When was the last time you saw an Instagram influencer, strutting their stuff with a beef hot dog in hand, advocating for its health benefits?

Probably because there isn't many benefits according to a new study claiming they could knock 36 minutes off your life — more on that later.

But Oscar Mayer and Lyft might be trying to restore hot dogs' reputation.

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is giving rides on Lyft.

From Wednesday, August 25, 2021, to Friday, August 27, Lyft has teamed up with Oscar Mayer to surprise riders with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

"Lucky Lyft XL riders will get swooped up in this sick whip from 8/25-8/27 in select cities," Oscar Mayer wrote in an Instagram caption.

During this brief time period, Lyft users are eligible to win a free ride in the Wienermobile under the following conditions: they order a Lyft XL and live in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta.

Riders will earn more than a free spin in this 27-foot long hot dog on wheels. If the Hotdoggers — the name given to the Wienermobile drivers — come to scoop you up, you'll receive complimentary shirts, music, hot dog masks, and Weenie Whistles galore!

If you’re as afraid of driving in around a giant hot dog as you are of eating them, fret not. Riders have the option to opt-out of hitching a ride with this slab of processed meat on wheels.

If you miss your chances to hitch a ride with the Hotdoggers, you can always rent it out.

A study revealed that each hot dog you eat takes about 36 minutes off of your life.

"The health burden attributable to a serving of beef hotdog on a bun,” the study indicates, "Is 36 min lost, largely due to the detrimental effect of processed meat."

New research evaluated more than 5,800 foods and their impact on human health & the environment.



An astonishing finding? Eating a hot dog could cost you 36 minutes of healthy life, & eating a serving of nuts instead could help you gain 26 minutes.



READ: https://t.co/SZ7GMYPUEQ pic.twitter.com/t3nm89zUzQ — MichiganPublicHealth (@umichsph) August 19, 2021

“Generally, dietary recommendations lack specific and actionable direction to motivate people to change their behavior, and rarely do dietary recommendations address environmental impacts,” Direct of Public Health Information and Data Strategy at the Detroit Health Department, Katerina Stylianou, wrote in the study.

The study does not dive deep into the daunting depths of the nutritional benefits — or lack thereof — of a serving of beef hotdog on a bun.

Instead, it evaluates over 5,800 foods and ranks them by nutritional disease burdens to humans, in addition to their environmental impact.

In addition to beef and processed meat, the study suggests that pork, lamb, cheese, and sugar-based drinks cause the most minutes lost of life.

Vegetables, fruits, nuts, and whole grains, however, have been said to provide the most healthy minutes gained on a life.

Not everyone has the time and energy to eat baked salmon and arugula salad with a light dressing for dinner every night, okay?

Sometimes people just like eating hot dogs and that's the choice they've made.

While it's helpful to educate yourself about nutrition, it's important not to shame people for eating hot dogs — or yuck someone's yum, as some might call it.

After all, you're better off eating hot dogs than starving yourself.

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture, entertainment, and news for YourTango. She received an MFA in Creative Writing from the Iowa Writers' Workshop. Her writing has been published in Gulf Coast: A Journal of Literature and Fine Arts, BOAAT, Bennington Review, The Columbia Review, New York Tyrant, The Iowa Review, Black Warrior Review, and elsewhere.