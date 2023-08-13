Woman Says Her Landlord Started Charging Tenants $50 To Use Parking Spaces In Their Own Driveways To Get Around Rent Increase Limit

A woman revealed that she's searching for "housing reform" after being informed about a new fee her landlord implemented for all tenants.

In a TikTok video, Jo claimed that her landlord acted incredibly "shady" after announcing that all tenants would need to pay a monthly fee to use an amenity that was previously free to them, all because he was unable to increase the rent.

Her landlord started charging tenants $50 to use parking spaces in their own driveways.

"This year, to get around the fact that there's a rent cap, our landlord decided to start charging us $50 a month to park in our own driveway," Jo began in her video.

She explained that she's lived on the property in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada, for seven years, and the entire time has parked in the same spot without having to pay any fee.

She continued, saying that she was told by her landlord not to park in the driveway that morning because they were going to do some work and fix it up, including repairing the potholes. Jo, along with the other tenants, assumed that since there was now going to be a fee, it would make sense that their landlord would try to fix up the driveway.

However, that was not the case. "What they did was spray-paint lines on the driveway, so now I know where to park, which is great, and it's not just spray-paint on gravel that will just wash away the second that it rains," she sarcastically quipped, showing how easily the paint could be removed with just the swipe of her foot.

Jo also acknowledged her landlord putting signposts up but no signs, and that there was an overgrown bush invading the spaces that makes it hard for people to park, but nothing was done about it either. She pointed out that there was so much work that needed to be done for the parking spaces, but instead, she's now being charged $50 a month for nothing to be fixed or changed.

She accused her landlord of trying to take advantage of her and the other tenants.

In a follow-up video, Jo responded to comments and admitted that nothing her landlord is doing is illegal and that his "shady" behavior is only costing the tenants more money.

According to the Canadian news site CBC, Prince Edward Island's Residential Tenancy Act went into effect back in April 2023, which Jo claimed is the reason her landlord is charging a fee for the parking spaces since he is unable to increase the rent.

The act states that rent increases in the province will be capped at 3% starting in 2024, though landlords can apply for permission to raise rents by an additional 3%. Separate legislation passed in November 2022 prevents any rent hikes for the 2023 calendar year, per CBC.

The new act has led to many rent hikes in the PEI area since the legislation was put into effect too late for some renters whose landlords scrambled to beat the deadline.

"We're in the middle of a housing crisis," Jo stressed. "We're all precariously housed. I posted that because I think it's really important that we be vocal about how people in power are treating us when we're this upset about something as small as spray-painted lines on the driveway."

Jo added that she along with the other tenants is "paying way too much rent to live here," and that she constantly puts in updates that need to be done to her house, and while those notices get ignored, her rent still increases.

While Jo is experiencing the housing crisis in Canada, the same could be said for the United States.

According to the Guardian, nearly half of American workers do not earn enough to rent a one-bedroom apartment. For someone to afford rent in America, they now need to be earning about $20.40 an hour just to live in a modest one-bedroom rental, despite the median wage in this country being $21 an hour.

Jo's housing situation highlights the power imbalance between tenants and landlords, as well as the broader need for transparent and fair housing policies. Whether in Canada or the United States, the struggle to secure affordable and fair housing persists, calling for attention to deep-rooted issues that lead many people without a place to rest their heads at night.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.