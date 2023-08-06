Man Claims To Be Dressing For The Job He Wants By Looking Like A Trophy Husband — And It May Be The Best Job He Can Get

Dressing for success isn’t only meant for office jobs and your regular old nine-to-five — a man named Greyson Hoelzel is living proof of that as he aspires to work a job that may not require an actual dress code, but he certainly wants to look the part.

With a fake baby inside of a carrier donned on his chest, Greyson peruses hotspots like Bed Bath & Beyond and Target in order to find an employer. His goal? To become a trophy husband.

Greyson claimed he aspires to become a trophy husband.

“They say dress for the job you want, not the job you have. That’s why you will only ever see me dressed like a stay-at-home father of three,” Greyson says in his TikTok video. “When I was in first grade and my teacher asked me what I wanted to be when I grow up, did I say something dumb like astronaut or fireman? No. I was a kid with taste. I said ‘When I grow up I wanna be a trophy husband.’”

A trophy husband, similar to a trophy wife, is typically a younger, attractive married man whose sole purpose is to look good while his wife is the main breadwinner in the couple. This trophy husband/sugar mommy relationship doesn’t have to be strictly based on appearances, and the man may in fact provide company to the woman or even step into a “stay-at-home dad” role.

The latter seems to be what Greyson is looking for, judging by the baby on his chest. “A little piece of arm candy for a strong, independent rich woman. Emphasis on rich,” he explains. “I’ve been to two different Bed Bath & Beyonds today looking like this. Up next is America’s Cougar Den, aka Target.”

Referring to the child on his chest, he rhetorically asks, “Is this child real? Sure, only through delusion. I’m a prop artist, googoo gaga.”

Towards the end of the video, Greyson seems to either break character for a moment or truly made himself laugh, but even through a satirical lens, he’s touching on an idea that is appealing to many as the current state of affairs in the US continues to worsen.

Being a trophy partner is looking more and more ideal by the day.

A 2021 issue brief from the White House itself touched on a major issue plaguing the entire lower-to-middle class in America — the ever-increasing cost of living. “Over the last three decades, American families have experienced a rise in the costs of many necessities that has made it difficult for them to attain economic security,” they explain.

For example, a report from The Hamilton Project estimates that “80 percent of families saw the share of budgets dedicated to spending on needs such as housing and health care increase by more than 7 percentage points between 1984 and 2014,” according to the White House.

“Further, a 2019 Pew survey found that 35 percent of middle-income families frequently worry about paying their bills; similarly, 37 percent worry about the cost of health care for themselves and their families,” they added.

If the White House is issuing a brief on something they deem a major American issue, then you know it’s getting real. Couple this with the way the job market is a constant battle (“no one is hiring” epidemic) and how wages have stagnated, seemingly everyone is looking for someone to take care of them since the government clearly isn’t.

However, women are often looked down upon for 'marrying rich' or becoming trophy wives.

There's a double standard here that Greyson may not even know that he stumbled upon. Judging by the comments on his video, many women were also seeming okay with perpetuating the same narrative.

"That’s funny, I’m looking for a stay-at-home husband," one woman commented. Someone else enthusiastically wrote, "GIVE ME A FEW YEARS SIR AND BOTH OF OUR DREAMS CAN COME TRUE!"

While he might be joking, and these ladies equally so, women are often looked down upon for seeking financial safety from their relationships. They're called "gold diggers" and shamed for only caring about money.

If Greyson can do it, then so can any woman.

Despite maybe making a joke about it, Greyson has touched on a real ideological gold mine — just one that no one has access to except the rich. By now, we’re all just hoping that these rich are single and looking to mingle as I look up the location of my closest Target.

