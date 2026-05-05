Kylie Jenner’s Housekeepers Allegedly Have 6 Unusual Tasks To Do, According To Former Staff

There are obviously a lot of responsibilities that come with being a homeowner, but chances are Jenner didn't have to worry too much about them. She's been rumored to have a strict set of rules in place for all staff members, including housekeepers.

Two of her former housekeepers have actually filed lawsuits against her because of the alleged unfair working conditions they faced. So, what was it about working for Jenner that pushed them over the edge?

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Kylie Jenner's housekeepers allegedly have some unusual tasks to do:

1. They test out her makeup products

Nigel J. Harris | Shutterstock

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan first launched her Kylie Cosmetics line in 2015 by selling "Kylie Lip Kits" based on the famous mauve lipstick shade she always wore at the time. In 2019, Jenner sold 51% of the equity in Kylie Cosmetics in a deal that placed the value of the company at around $1.2 billion.

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There's no way to become a successful business owner without a helping hand, but it turns out Jenner actually had a whole arm. In an interview with Fast Company, she revealed that the arm fans often saw in her social media posts showing off her new lipstick shades was that of her housekeeper.

"I use her arm for my Snapchats. She has the best arm for swatches," she explained. "She’s so nice and just sits there and has her arm ready and lets me do my thing. I care a lot about what my products look like when people first see them."

2. They clean up when she receives the kind of gifts that only come with celebrity status

When the "Life of Kylie" star turned 21 back in 2019, she shared an example of some of the lavish gifts she received on her Instagram story. Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, stood in the middle of a hallway filled with rose petals. The elaborate floral display was a birthday present from her then-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

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We're willing to bet neither Jenner nor Scott sticks around for the cleanup, though. Apparently, James Corden had the same idea, because he offered his "condolences" to their housekeeper on an episode of "The Late Late Show" that aired around the same time.

3. They take care of her brood of dogs

It's tough to say how many dogs Jenner has for sure, but some estimates put the animal lover's count at 13. The businesswoman used to feature her dogs prominently on social media, but has drawn backlash from fans more recently after not showing them off as much. She addressed this by explaining that she simply doesn't post about them as frequently, although she still loves them dearly.

It seems like being a dog in a famous family has its benefits. Jenner reportedly built an air-conditioned guesthouse for her original pups, Norman and Bambi. Fans got a glimpse when she shared a construction update on Snapchat. No word on whether their home comes with its own housekeeper, but we're willing to bet that Jenner has her house staff making sure her dogs are looked after.

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4. They organize her lavish holiday displays

Jenner is known for having super over-the-top Christmas decorations. She even showed off her 2020 holiday setup on YouTube. She thanked florist Jeff Latham for creatively directing the whole display, but when it comes to making calls and organizing the details, it's probably safe to assume Jenner didn't do it alone.

5. They must put her needs first

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Juana Delgado Soto, one of the former housekeepers suing Jenner, claimed that she missed out on some major personal events because she felt forced to prioritize Jenner's needs above her own. Soto said she was forced to work late on her own birthday, which caused her to miss a surprise party loved ones had planned for her. At another time, she said she was not allowed to take time off for her brother's mass after he passed away.

After the birthday incident, Soto alleged that Itzel Sibrian, who worked as Jenner's staff supervisor and Soto's boss, told her, "No one cares about your birthday, Kylie is having a dinner." While these reports are unsubstantiated, it would be pretty upsetting if Jenner's staff were treated this way, even if it happened at the hands of their supervisor and she had no knowledge of it herself.

6. They can't communicate with her directly

Soto claimed that her attempts to reach out to Jenner about the harsh work environment she faced were met with threats to never speak to the reality star. Soto said she tried to let Jenner know what was going on behind-the-scenes by leaving a letter for her in which she wrote about being "mentally abused" and argued Jenner "wouldn't allow this to happen, if you were aware of it."

Apparently, someone intercepted Soto's note, because she claimed she was "threatened with termination and instructed never to contact Jenner again." She also alleged that she was told she could not even "look at Kylie" despite working in her home.

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We'll have to wait and see what a judge and jury think of the case, but Soto's claims are certainly alarming, and they reveal an environment that could have become toxic in an effort for Jenner to only surround herself with the most loyal employees.

Taylor Haynes is a writer based in Chicago who covers entertainment, news, and human interest stories at YourTango.