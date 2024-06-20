Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest Is Not A Free Pass To Ridicule Him — Whether You Like Him As A Person Or Not

Justin Timberlake was arrested on June 18, 2024, in Sag Harbor, New York, on one count of driving while intoxicated and two traffic violations, one for not stopping at a stop sign and the other for failure to stay in a proper lane of travel.

Page Six alleged that Timberlake’s DWI is a small part of a much bigger issue, as sources reported he’s been hiding “a real drinking problem.”

There’s no way to know whether the allegations are true until Timberlake speaks on his own behalf.

If Justin Timberlake is struggling with a drinking problem, then he deserves compassion and space to seek help.

According to Page Six’s source, Timberlake’s alleged substance abuse is “Not a secret.”

“Everyone knows,” they said. “He has a real drinking problem, a lot of weed — But a major alcohol problem, and he’s been hiding and masking it for years.”

The possibility that Timberlake, 43, is battling addiction isn’t entirely shocking. He was 14 years old when *NSYNC released their self-titled debut album, rising to the highest level of late '90s boy band fame.

Extreme fame and wealth offer access to a lifestyle that lies outside the norms of human existence.

Timberlake spent his formative years in a bubblegum pop bubble. He grew up surrounded by handlers and fans and people who treated him like royalty, which created an expectation of having your every wish and need met.

It also creates an environment in which people don’t say "no," whether because they want to please you, get something from you, or shield you from your deeper demons.

“Everyone around him have been enablers,” Page Six’s source said.

“It’s a real thing, and when you have a drinking problem, it’s apparent, yet they’ve pushed this tour on him, and he’s been in a very dark place,” they said.

The source’s allegations go back to 2021 when the New York Times released a documentary on Britney Spears, which shed light on the pop star’s mistreatment by the media and by Timberlake.

The source made the claim that Timberlake was “drinking heavily” when the documentary came out, saying, “He was very concerned about his career and acting. People were very worried about him.”

Even if Timberlake has been in a dark place, that’s no excuse for drinking and driving, an undeniably reckless act that puts other people in danger.

According to data collected by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism in 2015, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities accounted for 29% of all driving fatalities.

Driving drunk shows a certain amount of entitlement and a lack of caring about the lives of others, yet it could also be a warning sign that something is seriously wrong.

The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism estimated that 95,000 people die from alcohol-related cases each year, which makes alcohol the third-leading preventable cause of death in the U.S.

If Timberlake does struggle with drinking, he shouldn’t get dragged for having such a common and difficult disease.

Alcoholism can rear its destructive head during hard times, as substance abuse can be a maladaptive coping mechanism.

While Timberlake should be given grace for any potential substance abuse issues, that grace doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be held accountable.

Getting help and getting sober requires a person to own their behavior and acknowledge the harm they’ve caused, which isn’t a practice Timberlake has historically taken part in doing.

Despite that, a substance abuse dependency is not and never should be the punchline of a joke, regardless of how much you think the addict or alleged addict deserves it.

People make mistakes, even famous people planning world tours. However Timberlake handles his next moves will offer insight into his character. Hopefully, he’s able to show up for himself, own his actions, and find peace.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available. Reach out 24/7 to SAMHSA’s National Helpline, 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or text 435748 (HELP4U) to find help near you.

