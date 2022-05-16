Julia Fox Sparks Debate After Arguing Amber Heard Was Not ‘Powerful’ Enough To Abuse Johnny Depp

Julia Fox has created a division among supporters following an Instagram comment she wrote voicing her support for Amber Heard.

Fox suggested that Heard never had the power to be abusive to Johnny Depp during their tumultuous relationship.

The former couple are currently embroiled in a defamation lawsuit taken by Depp after Heard claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed.

Julia Fox defended Amber Heard with a controversial take about domestic violence.

The actress wrote on Instagram, "She never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him. Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially."

After Julia's comment, many users captured the statement, and within a short period, it went viral on Twitter.

Fox's comment started a heated debate among polarised fan bases, which have been trying to vouch for the "innocence" of either Depp or Heard.

Singer Aubrey O' Day called out Julia Fox in a tweet claiming it was a "trash take." She writes, "plenty of broke, short, skinny, non-famous people have abused their partner. Abuse is simply cruel and violent treatment of a person.. power not being a necessary factor.

She ends her tweet by writing, "less powerful ppl abuse their more powerful partner out of jealousy all the time."

Others noted that age is not something that can disqualify someone from being abused or abusing others.

Some users defended Julia Fox and Amber Heard.

"Julia Fox is right. Domestic abuse is executed with violence but its foundation is power. Johnny Depp was a huge, rich and POWERFUL actor. Amber Heard was/is not. From the events of this trial, what is she really getting out of this?" one user notes.

She goes on to note that Heard has been largely discredited because of her alleged treatment of Depp but argues that victims, "can experience rage, violence and pettiness because it’s a trauma response."

The reality is, neither Depp or Heard's supporters know who held the power in their relationship. Nor is anyone qualified to make a final judgment before all the evidence has been presented in court.

After a week-long recess, the trial is now resuming with Ms. Heard back on the stand to give her story. The trial will end on the 27th of May when closing arguments from both sides will be heard.

