Johnny Depp’s Ex-Fiancée Jennifer Grey Calls Him ‘Paranoid’ & ‘Ill-Tempered’ In New Memoir

Johnny Depp's ex-fiancée, Jennifer Grey, is breaknig her silence on how she feels about Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote her new memoir 'Out of the Corner,' Grey, 62, shared her feelings about the trial, saying, "All I can say about that trial is that it breaks my heart for everybody involved."

"I just think it's sad and I wish it was resolved and I just wish everybody well," she added.

Grey, who starred in 'Dirty Dancing' and 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off,' had dated Depp for nine months in 1989, and the two were briefly engaged before Grey called it off a day before her 29th birthday.

Jennifer Grey is now detailing the ups and downs of her relationship with Johnny Depp.

While speaking to ET, Grey called Depp "sweet, and loving, and romantic," and that she had enjoyed the relationship with the actor after her split Matthew Broderick.

"We were young... To me, this guy was the answer to my problems. This guy was sweet, and loving, and romantic, and crazy about me, and beautiful. I was in desperate need of rebounding into something that looked and felt like 1989 Johnny Depp," Grey said.

"Trust me, it was a very soft landing. It was necessary. I was bleeding out inside and this guy saved me and just made me... not feel what I was feeling."

In her memoir, Grey wrote about her first date with Depp, recalling him as being "funny, quirky and sweet." During her year-long relationship with Depp, Grey wrote that she had "no doubt about Johnny's potential" as a movie star.

"I've never had that unwavering kind of vision for myself. Instead, I focused my energy on him, advising him, encouraging him to see the limitless opportunities and to swing for the fences," she said.

Jennifer Grey and Johnny Depp's relationship quickly soured.

In her book, Grey writes that Depp had "started missing his flights home to L.A., having overslept, or when he did come home, he'd be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I'd been up to while he was gone."

"I attributed his ill temper and unhappiness to his feeling miserable and powerless to get off Jump Street when all he wanted was to be in movies," she continued.

"He became moodier and less and less present. I kept wondering how or if I was ever going to get that easygoing, funny, devoted, adoring guy back."

Grey then promptly ended her relationship to Depp just before her 29th birthday after Depp had left for a meeting and engaged in what Grey described to be a "self-imposed streak of impulsive, destructive behavior in the making."

After Grey and Depp called it quits, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor went on to date actress Winona Ryder, who had been Grey's neighbor at the time.

“It was the classic nightmare of feeling replaced, like you never happened, but on steroids,” Grey said.

Depp, who is currently embroiled in a defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, is being accused of alleged abusive behavior toward Heard, after she wrote a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post about surviving domestic violence.

When Heard took the stand on May 4, she detailed how emotional the trial has been for her, saying, "I struggle to find the words to describe how painful this is. This is horrible for me to sit here for weeks and relive everything."

