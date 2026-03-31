Jennifer Aniston Has The Best Reason For Always Turning Down Coveted Invites To The Met Gala

The Met Gala is an exclusive event that only the biggest names manage to score an invitation to. However, permanent A-list celebrity Jennifer Aniston revealed the relatable reason you'll likely never see her on that red carpet despite being invited.

Fashion aficionados always have the first Monday in May marked in their calendar as the most glamorous day of the year, as it’s when the Met Gala is traditionally held. The annual celebration has come quite a long way from its origins as a $50 dinner party in the 1940s.

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Now often referenced as the "gold standard of parties" with one of the most exclusive guest lists, one would naturally assume that would include Aniston, but she’s never actually shown up on the museum’s famous steps. It turns out that she prefers it that way.

Aniston revealed that she never goes to the Met Gala because it’s not her style … literally.

In a September 2025 cover story for Glamour, Aniston was featured alongside her co-stars from “The Morning Show.” During the conversation, the interviewer asked Aniston about why she has never attended fashion’s biggest night.

“Yes, I have [been invited], but I don’t go,” she confessed. “It overwhelms me. It’s the getting ready, the putting on the dress. I’m a ‘jeans and flip-flops and tank top’ kind of girl.”

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Aniston said she has nothing against the Met Gala in general, but it’s just not her kind of thing.

“I love dressing up too, but for me it’s a mental game of … ‘Let’s get dressed up, put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all ‘purdy’ and go sit in a big room with your peers,’” she continued. “[And yes,] everyone’s there to celebrate each other and have some fun, but I get nervous.”

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Aniston shared similar thoughts before, explaining that fashion isn’t a big deal to her.

While I personally can’t remember a single time I have ever seen Jennifer Aniston on a red carpet and thought that she looked anything less than fabulous, she’s made it clear that that’s just not her priority. In an October 2025 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said, “I am very camera-shy. I’m not a model.”

In comments on a Reddit post about Aniston’s Glamour interview, fans shared that they found her honesty refreshing in a world that’s growing increasingly fake. One said, “I feel like some girls do this to be the ‘cool girl,’ but Jen really means it.”

“If you’re not super into fashion, it doesn’t look very fun at all,” another admitted. “Jennifer usually looks nice, but she’s never been a fashion show fixture. I can absolutely believe this isn’t her scene.”

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The Met Gala has become a larger-than-life event with loads of stress attached.

Officially, the Met Gala serves as a way to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, although no one really thinks about that when they’re waiting to see if Rihanna will show up this year. The soiree got a huge boost in 1995 when then editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, took control.

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Wintour biographer Amy Odell explained just how much of an impact the Vogue legend has had on the event. “If you look back on the early days of the event, it was really a society event,” she said. “Anna’s innovation was to make it a pop culture event, like the Super Bowl of red carpets, which is what it is today.”

Apparently, Wintour has the final say over the guest list, and even if you are invited, you still have to pay to attend. A single ticket costs $75,000, or a table can be bought for around $350,000. Of course, the kind of people who make the guest list are usually those who have money to spare.

The gala still comes with a ton of pressure, though. No red carpet event is scrutinized so closely, and every attendee’s look is picked apart by everyone, from fashion experts to social media users. For some people, getting invited would mean they had truly “made it,” but it makes sense that someone like Aniston, who is a bit more down-to-earth, just doesn’t get the fuss.

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Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.